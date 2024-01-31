Sparkcognition Government Systems Partners With Carahsoft To Enhance Public Safety With Visual AI-Driven Security Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Proven Computer Vision Solution Leverages Existing Security Cameras to Provide Real-Time Insights to Authorities and Counter Threats Proactively

AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), developing trusted artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for defense and national security, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to bring SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor to schools and Public Sector agencies across the country. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a Master Government Aggregator® for SGS, making its computer vision technology available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"Carahsoft has a proven track record of delivering world-class solutions to Public Sector organizations at every level of Government," said Art Sellers, President and General Manager of SGS. "Through our partnership with Carahsoft, we will expand Government agency and educational institution access to our Visual AI Advisor, elevating public safety and security with a more proactive approach."

SGS Visual AI Advisor is a secure and proactive computer vision solution that leverages a combination of computer vision, deep learning and existing camera systems to analyze situations in real-time, provide actionable alerts to authorities and stop

threats proactively. It scales to thousands of cameras using a low-code/no-code integration framework and deploys at the edge, ensuring privacy and enterprise security. The Visual AI Advisor detects a variety of threats – such as a person holding a weapon, intrusion, trip and fall hazards or a person in need of medical attention – all triggering real-time alerts, setting off on-premise alarms or automatically initiating safety procedures. Visual AI Advisor has been contracted on more than 147,000 cameras across 16 countries and features more than 125 pre-built use cases for safety, security, operational efficiency, quality control and situational awareness.

"SGS's innovative solutions empower Public Sector organizations and Educational institutions to seamlessly integrate AI efficiencies into their existing security infrastructure, reinforcing public safety," said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. "Through our collaboration with our reseller network, we aim to introduce the Visual AI Advisor to the Public Sector, offering customers a robust tool to effectively manage and secure their security infrastructure."

SGS' solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or [email protected] .

