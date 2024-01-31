Epsilon Telecommunications Appoints Damon Lee as Group Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The former KT Vice President brings almost three decades of telecommunications experience to lead Epsilon's global growth and strategy.



Singapore, 31st January 2024 – Epsilon Telecommunications (Epsilon), a KT Corp. company and leading global interconnectivity provider, has appointed Damon (Young Seok) Lee as its Group Chief Executive Officer. Lee joins Epsilon with over 27 years of experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors, most recently serving as Vice President in KT's Enterprise Business. He will lead Epsilon’s senior executive team with a focus on optimising the company’s business strategy and global growth.



Lee will be responsible for elevating Epsilon’s financial and operational performance with a data-driven strategy. Lee will continue to work closely with KT’s senior leadership team to enhance the collaboration between both companies and achieve mutual goals for global growth. He will also spearhead the development of new initiatives to empower more of Epsilon's customers to enter the Korean market, and KT's customers to connect to the rest of the world via Epsilon.



“Lee has a wealth of experience in developing core business strategies for growth, and his strong leadership skills have consistently generated impressive results,” said Sang Ki Lee, Chairman at Epsilon Telecommunications. “We are confident in Lee’s extensive capabilities to head the next era of Epsilon, and look forward to seeing its success grow to new heights.”



Lee succeeds former CEO Michel Robert, who has resigned following four very successful years at Epsilon to take a career break after 35 years in employment. Robert led the company’s strategy across high-growth markets including the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States, resulting in the acquisition of Epsilon by KT Corp. in September 2021.



“It is a very exciting time to be joining Epsilon, a business with such a strong global presence and huge growth prospects in the connectivity market,” said Damon Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon Telecommunications. “Epsilon is already seeing good results with a strong portfolio of data, colocation and voice solutions. My objective is to further expand upon this success and enhance profitability. I’m looking forward to fostering a positive and collaborative work environment to achieve companywide goals and enable our partners and customers to flourish.”



Before joining Epsilon, Lee held various strategic positions at KT, where he led network consulting, research, and business development initiatives to accelerate digital transformation for B2B and B2G customers. Prior to KT he worked at Honeywell, developing automation systems. Lee holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma State University.





