Turkey Visa For Bermuda, Dominica, South Africa, Afghanistan Citizens

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 31st January 2024, Turkey is becoming a popular port of call for cruise ships because it appeals to both water and cruise enthusiasts. The alluring ports of Marmaris, Bodrum, and Kusadasi help to fuel its growing popularity as a cruise ship destination. Travelers arriving in Turkey by cruise ship are exempt from obtaining a Turkey e-Visa if their stay is limited to the city where their ship docks and does not exceed three days (72 hours). Individuals planning to extend their stay or go on excursions outside of the port city may need to apply for a visa or an e-Visa, depending on their nationality. It is worth noting that e-Visas are available to citizens of more than 100 countries, offering a convenient and streamlined application process. Depending on the visitor's country of origin, they are allowed to stay for 30 or 90 days and with a single or multiple entry e-Visa. If you want to apply for an e-Visa while cruising to Turkey, make sure you allow enough time to apply. Although completing the Turkey e-Visa Application Form only takes a few minutes, you must do so at least 24 hours before your visit. It will take a while to process the request, so it's important to take this time into account as well.

TURKEY eVISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CRUISE VISITORS



A valid passport that is valid for at least 150 days.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey eVisa fee.

Turkey Visa for Bermudian Citizens

The first step for Bermuda residents who wish to travel to Turkey is to obtain a visa. Bermuda, along with over 100 other countries, qualifies for the E-Travel Authorization required for this purpose. Bermuda citizens must apply for a Turkey e-Visa to enter Turkey for tourism, business, transit, or medical reasons. The Turkey e-Visa program aims to boost tourism by streamlining the visa application process, which eliminates the need for Bermuda residents to physically visit a consulate or embassy to obtain a travel permit. The Turkish government has launched the Turkey e-Visa, a simple and efficient travel authorization tool for travelers. Bermuda citizens have the opportunity to acquire a short-stay visa for Turkey. Bermuda residents who hold Turkey visas can stay in the country for up to 90 days on a multiple visit. If Bermuda citizens have additional reasons for entering the country or wish to stay longer than 90 days, they can apply for a visa in a regular manner at the nearest Turkish embassy in Bermuda. Turkey e-Visa is launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. Bermuda applicants can now easily apply for Turkey e-Visas from Bermuda or anywhere else, as long as they have an internet connection on their device.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Bermudian citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Turkey eVisa.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their Inbox.

Turkey Visa for Dominica Citizens

Dominicans who want to travel to this beautiful country must first obtain a Turkish visa. The Turkish government introduced the e-Visa, which simplifies the process of obtaining a short-stay visa for Dominica and over 100 other eligible countries. The Turkey e-Visa is a government-issued document that allows entry into Turkey. Dominicans can now apply for a visa to enter Turkey online or at the Turkish embassy in Dominica. Turkey is one of the countries that offer electronic visas. Individuals from qualifying countries can quickly obtain a Turkey e-Visa by filling out an online application form. Please note that online applications are exclusively accessible for Dominican Tourist and Business Visas. Dominican citizens can only apply for one type of Turkey e-Visa: Tourist e-visa grants multiple-entry into Turkey for 90 days. The Turkey e-Visa for Dominicans is valid for 180 days from the date of entry into the country and allows them to stay in Turkey with multiple entries up to 90 days from the date of entry. Citizens wishing to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as employment or study may need to visit the nearest Turkish diplomatic mission and apply in person. To apply for a Turkish e-Visa from Dominica, travelers simply need to fill in the online Turkey Visa Application Form and pay the processing fee. The whole process is very simple and takes no more than a few minutes.

WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO APPLY?



Valid passport – Your passport or travel document must have an expiration date of at least 60 days beyond the“duration of stay” of your e-Visa. A complete passport scan.

E-mail address – Your visa will be sent to you via e-mail, so ensure that you introduce a valid e-mail address you have access to. Means of payment – You can use multiple methods of payment such as credit and debit cards or PayPal account.

Turkey Visa from Afghanistan

Afghan nationals can easily apply for a Turkish visa through an online platform. This method is not only the most efficient, but also the simplest, for obtaining a Turkish travel permit. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey introduced the eVisa program in 2013. Afghans must obtain a visa to enter Turkey because their country is not exempt from the visa requirement. The implementation of the Turkey e-Visa system has eliminated the need for Afghan citizens to spend valuable time waiting in lines at embassies. Instead, they can simply apply for a visa online. By utilizing the Turkey e-Visa system, Afghan passport holders can gain entry into Turkey without the necessity of visiting a Turkish embassy or consulate. This online visa also grants Afghan e-Visa holders the opportunity to engage in various tourism and commercial activities within Turkey for a duration of up to 30 days. Afghan citizens must travel to Türkiye within 180 days of receiving the approved e-Visa. The eVisa allows Afghans to stay up to 30 days, it is a single-entry entry permit. If you come to Turkey for other purposes (study, work) or want to stay longer, please contact the Turkish Embassy in Afghanistan or abroad to apply for the traditional visa. Afghans who meet all the requirements can obtain a visitor visa online. E-Visa applicants do not need to go to the Turkish Embassy to submit their application, the process is 100% online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED BY AFGHANISTAN CITIZENS



Passport: You will need a passport issued by the government of Afghanistan. The passport should not expire before 6 months of your arrival in Turkey.

A valid credit / debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa from South Africa

Turkey has a wide range of attractions that cater to a variety of interests, including art, history, culture, adventure, dining, shopping, and relaxation. To facilitate travel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey launched the eVisa program in 2013, allowing South Africans to apply for a Turkish visa online. This initiative applies to citizens of over 100 countries, including South Africa, who can now obtain electronic visas from the Turkish government. As a result, Turkey has emerged as a popular destination for South African tourists, who are no longer required to visit the Turkish embassy. Instead, they can easily submit their visa applications online and get their e-visas quickly. Before traveling, South African individuals can apply for a visa online. To enter Turkey for tourist, business, transit, or medical purposes, South African individuals must apply for a Turkey e-Visa. The Turkey e-Visa for South Africans is a multiple entrance visa good for up to 30 days in Turkey. The Turkey e-Visa is valid for 180 days from the date it is issued. It allows South African visitors multiple entries into Türkiye, with each journey lasting up to 90 days. This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. The process is faster and more convenient than applying for a traditional visa. This can be done in minutes from your home or office without having to visit the local Turkish Embassy or Consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SOUTH AFRICA



Passport – getting a South African passport is quite easy these days, so you should be able to get one fast. Make sure that it is valid for at least 6 months from the date you plan to enter this country.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.