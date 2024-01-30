               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SHOCKING! FIR Filed Against Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Fan


1/30/2024 11:00:08 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At midnight of Sunday, Munawar Faruqui was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 17. The Bigg Boss winner headed to Dongri, the area where he grew up, in a swanky car. Munawar stood on the sun-roof while fans celebrated around him. But an Dongri police station has registered an FIR against a fan of his for using an unregistered usage of a drone for the celebration



Munawar stood on the sun-roof while fans celebrated around him. Dongri police station has registered an FIR against a fan of his, for THIS reason



Munawar Faruqui emerged the winner of Bigg Boss 17 after a lot of ups and downs. He was handed over a cheque of 50 Lakhs and a brand new car




On Monday, Munawar headed to Dongri to celebrate this win with his fans and followers



The comedian stood on the sun-roof while his fans celebrated around him. Numerous photos and videos of the grand celebration went viral



An FIR has been launch against a fan of his for capturing videos of the occassion using an unregistered drone. Dongri Police station has filed the FIR



The drone operator has been identified as Arbaaz Yusuf Khan whose drone has been confiscated by Dongri Police and an FIR filed



Munawar was competing against Abhishek for the coveted title



Embroiled in a lot of controversy for cheating on his girlfriend and double-timing with Ayesha who also made a wild-card entry on Bigg Boss, he emerged winner due to popular vote

