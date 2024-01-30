Generational Equity Advises Circle City Heat Treating In Its Sale To Innovative Certified Metal Plating & Anodizing

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity , a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Circle City Heat Treating, Inc. to Innovative Certified Metal Plating & Anodizing. The transaction closed January 12, 2024.





Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Circle City Heat Treating, Inc. (CCHT) is a leading provider of heat treating, black oxide, and cryogenic solutions. In operation since 1952, the Company has developed a strong base of employees with decades of technical expertise.

As a leading provider of heat treating, black oxide coatings, and cryogenic solutions, CCHT has positioned itself for success with a state-of-the-art facility, equipment, and controls. Management and employees are dedicated to providing the most stringent processes and controls to ensure proper transformation of product, equipment, etc. from before to after treatment. CCHT prides itself on eliminating or mitigating distortion due to superior quality control and training.

Innovative Certified Metal Plating & Anodizing (INCERTEC), headquartered in Fridley, Minnesota, is a leading spec plating and metal finishing company. INCERTEC is capable of handling challenging projects that require a high level of critical detail. Its certifications set INCERTEC apart from other plating companies. The Company continually strives for innovation and technological excellence within its wide range of techniques and capabilities. INCERTEC was selected as a Products Finishing Top Shop in electroplating and anodizing for 2023, based on data analytics from Top Shops Benchmarking Survey.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss , and his team led by Senior Managing Director, M&A, Jerry Yocum , with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Ryan Johnson successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Doug Morrow established the initial relationship with CCHT.

“The buyer and seller immediately hit it off, having the same philosophy on how to conduct business. This made for a cordial closing process,” said Yocum.

