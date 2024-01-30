Surfing Apparel And Accessories Market On A High Tide: Projected To Reach $2.2 Billion By 2030



The latest market research report on the Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market has been added to our comprehensive repository of industry analysis, providing a strategic insight into the sector's impressive growth trajectory. As per the recent findings, the market value, currently standing at an estimated US$1.3 Billion in 2022, is expected to swell to US$2.2 Billion by the end of 2030, charting a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Comprising a key segment of the industry, Surfing Apparel is on course to record a CAGR of 7.1%, positioning itself to reach a market valuation of US$1.7 Billion by 2030. In parallel, the Surfing Accessories segment is adjusting to a dynamic growth rate of 8.2% CAGR, thanks to a post-pandemic resurgence in demand.

Geographic Market Analysis

The report provides a granular analysis of various key markets. The U.S. market has been appraised at US$368.4 Million in 2022, while China, which stands as a significant global economic player, is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR of 7.1%, reaching a forecast size of US$391.8 Million by the year 2030. Other regions like Japan and Canada are also expected to contribute notably to the sector's growth with their respective CAGRs of 6.8% and 6.3% during the same forecast period. Furthermore, Germany's market within Europe is poised for a CAGR of approximately 7%.

Select Companies Shaping the Market

In the competitive landscape, the report features a total of 36 distinguished surfing apparel and accessories companies that are influencing the market dynamics. This includes renowned brands such as:



Billabong

Globe International

Hurley Inc.

Oakley Inc.

O'Neill

Quicksilver Inc.

Reef Sports

Ripcurl Ltd.

Roxy Inc.

RVCA Volcom LLC

Insightful Report Additions

Steering beyond traditional market insights, this report embraces contemporary challenges and developments including an exclusive section on the Russia-Ukraine war, the impact of global inflation, and notable events like China's mitigation of zero-Covid policy and its market repercussions. Also spotlighted are ongoing supply chain impediments, global trade friction, and the looming risk of recession.

Key features of the report include a penetrating examination of global competitiveness, market shares held by main competitors, and the presence of market players across various regions categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. Alongside, the report offers an online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke update, granting access to a digital research platform and archives, plus complimentary report updates for one year.

This latest market analysis is a critical resource for industry stakeholders, investors, market analysts, and businesses looking to understand the surfing apparel and accessories landscape and to make informed strategic decisions.

For those seeking detailed, actionable insights on the Surfing Apparel and Accessories sector, the complete report can be found and accessed through our authoritative industry analysis collection.

Key Attributes: