(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Linux server automation tools have become indispensable for streamlining complex processes and enhancing system performance.

As enterprises increasingly pivot towards digital solutions, the adoption of automation tools has surged, with a 2021 McKinsey survey indicating that 70% of businesses automate at least one function.

The integration of VPN services within Linux environments has also become a critical aspect of modern server management, particularly in enhancing security and facilitating remote access.

Many Linux server automation tools now include features or plugins for seamless VPN integration, ensuring secure communication channels, especially when managing systems remotely.

This addition is essential for businesses prioritizing data security and confidentiality. VPNs such as PIA for Linux provide an encrypted connection, safeguarding sensitive information from potential cyber threats.

