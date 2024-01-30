Equator Introduces Innovative Washer With Pet Cycle And Vented Digital Sensor Dryer-Breakthrough In Laundry Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equator 110V 1.6 Cf Washer W/ Pet Cycle & 110V 3.5cf Vented Digital Sensor Dryer In Silver

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances announces the release of its latest stackable laundry set , now available in a sleek silver finish. This set includes the Equator 15lbs Silver Super Washer (model 826) and the 3.5 cu. ft. Silver Compact Short Dryer (model 852), designed to provide an efficient, high-performance laundry solution in a stylishly modern color.

This space-saving set, perfect for smaller living spaces such as studio apartments, RVs, tiny homes, and vacation rentals, offers the same innovative features as its white counterpart but in a striking silver finish. The washer, measuring 33.5 x 23.5 x 21.85 inches (HxWxD), and the dryer, measuring 28 x 24 x 22 inches (HxWxD), are engineered to be stacked, optimizing space in compact areas.

The Super Washer boasts 12 custom wash cycles, including specialized options like ECO, Baby, Delicate, and Allergen, to accommodate various laundry needs. The Pet Cycle is especially beneficial for pet owners, effectively removing pet fur from fabrics. The washer also features advanced options such as Foam Control, Child Lock, Touch Buttons, and an Anti-Bacterial Drum Baffle, enhancing both safety and convenience.

Complementing the washer, the Compact Short Dryer is equipped with Sensor Dry technology, Digital Controls, and Five Dry Cycles including Hot, Time Dry, and Warm. The durable Stainless Steel Drum and the Door Safety Switch are designed for both efficiency and longevity. Sensor Dry technology emphasizes the set's energy efficiency, aligning with modern eco-friendly standards.

This energy-efficient stackable set not only offers a significant space-saving advantage but also reduces laundry time by allowing simultaneous use of the washer and dryer. The units boast eco-friendly features, reflecting Equator's commitment to producing energy-efficient appliances. The inclusion of Four Memory Programs in the washer allows for the saving of the most frequently used washing cycles, adding to the ease of use.

The Equator 110V 1.6 cf Silver Washer with Pet Cycle & 110V 3.5cf Vented Digital Sensor Dryer Silver Stackable Set is priced at $1,819. It is available for purchase directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide

About Equator Appliances

Founded in 1991 in Houston, Texas, USA, Equator Advanced Appliances continues to innovate in the home appliance industry. The company's vision is to ease household chores through innovative, practical, and top-quality appliances that save time, space, and energy. This new silver stackable set is a testament to their commitment to offering stylish, eco-friendly, and space-efficient solutions for modern, compact living spaces.

Nick Mathews

Equator Advanced Appliances

+1 713-589-2123

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram