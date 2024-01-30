Two Brothers, Considered Big Fish In Drugs Trade, Held In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 30 (IANS) Punjab Police have arrested two brothers, considered big fish in drugs trade, along with three accomplices after recovering 3 kg heroin and Rs 5.25 lakh drug money from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, said here on Tuesday.

The duo has been identified as Manjit Singh and Lavjit Singh, both residents of Guru Ki Wadali Chheharta in Amritsar, while their accomplices have been identified as Kans Kaur, Harmanjit Singh and Manpreet Singh.

Apart from recovering heroin and drug money, the police have also impounded three cars.

The DGP said that both Lavjit and Manjit, who had been absconding since 2015, had a dozen cases registered against them under the NDPS Act.

“Both the accused brothers were most wanted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai in 260 kg heroin seizure case and by the Delhi Police Special Cell in 356 kg heroin seizure case,” he said.

He said the accused have also got fake passports prepared from Lucknow and were planning to flee from the country.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that both the accused were also involved in Hawala network, which has been destroyed, he added.

Commissioner of Police (Amritsar), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said following inputs about Harmanjit going to supply heroin after picking the consignment from Lavjit and Manjit, the police from CIA staff led by Inspector Amolakdeep Singh arrested the accused after recovering 2 kg heroin and Rs 1.25 lakh drug money.

