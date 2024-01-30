BARIG Welcomes Capital City Airport Berlin Brandenburg as New Partner

(MENAFN- Claasen Shipyards ) Frankfurt am Main and Berlin, January, 30 2024. With Berlin Brandenburg Airport, BARIG (Board of Airline Representatives in Germany) welcomes another airport in its partner portfolio. In this context, the association of airlines operating in Germany is intensifying the exchange with relevant system partners from a wide range of aviation sectors to jointly meet the manifold challenges of the industry.



“Well-coordinated processes at airports are essential for reliable air transport operations,” Michael Hoppe, BARIG Chairman and Executive Director, emphasizes. “We are therefore delighted to welcome the capital city airport of Berlin Brandenburg as a new partner in our network. In a constructive exchange, we can drive forward important initiatives and work together on improvements in the interests of the airlines, their passengers, and cargo customers.”



As airport for the German capital region, Berlin Brandenburg Airport registered around 23 million passengers last year, most of them being transported by BARIG member airlines. Since January 1, 2024, the airport’s operating company has taken over passenger and baggage security controls at BER from the Federal Police. The aim is to further reduce waiting times for travelers. In addition, the airport’s security controls will be equipped with highly advanced CT scanners, which will further simplify and accelerate processes.



Aletta von Massenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH highlights: “At BER, we put great emphasis on innovation in order to offer our customers the best possible service and make maximum use of the airport’s potential. The most recent example for that is the takeover of responsibility and management of aviation security controls and the associated investment in new screening technology. We are looking forward to the dialog with BARIG and its international airline representatives. Together, we want to further advance air traffic for the capital region and eastern Germany.”





