VFP Code Converter 3.01 The Economical Code Conversion Tool For Foxpro Adds Support For 50+ Modern Development Languages

VFP Code Converter is the economical FoxPro conversion tool facilitating understanding of legacy business logic by developers of modern programming languages.

FREMONT, CA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .com Solutions Inc. announces the completely re-written VFP Code Converter 3.01 app supporting FoxPro code migrations to over 50 modern programming languages. Developers can instantly import and manage the automated conversion of hundreds of PRG files within an entire VFP project in a single window.

VFP Code Converter is optimized for making it quick and easy to import and convert all of your PRG files into a wide range of modern development languages. The PRG file import process is as simple as clicking the Open... button to select a FoxPro project folder. A To-Do list grid interface instantly shows all of the imported scripts ready for conversion. As scripts are processed, they can be checked off by the developer, providing an updated completion count above the grid.

The automated code splitting process within VFP Code Converter enables Individual procedure/functions can be selected by name for single-click submission to the selected AI machine learning model. Output files are saved automatically as the results are received into a folder of converted scripts.

After the initial conversion process, the converted scripts can be used with GitHub Copilot or Visual Studio IntelliCode to further refine and integrate them into your project. VFP Code Converter supports conversions into the top 50+ most popular programming languages as found in the TIOBE index. Machine learning prompts are generated automatically, but the prompt text and source code fields are fully editable. Part of the secret sauce of this tool includes the system prompts and setup parameters which are built into the desktop software.

A wide range of AI models are available for selection during the conversion process. Updated models can be retrieved from the AI vendor via the Refresh Models button. This flexibility enables developers to choose the best model for their specific code conversion project. For instance, the text-davinci models generally work best when converting FoxPro 2.6 code to Visual FoxPro code with the generation of form creation code.

A FoxPro Code Understanding Tool

VFP Code Converter facilitates the understanding and automated conversion of business logic from legacy FoxPro code as it is being rewritten into modern development languages.

Recently, a Java developer licensed VFP Code Converter to migrate 779 FoxPro scripts into Java so he could understand the business logic of the original code base. VFP Code Converter can perform the same task for your project, with support for over 50 popular languages.

VFP Code Converter features include:

* Converts FoxPro PRG code to 50+ programming languages.

* Up to 200,000 daily AI Tokens included (Unlimited AI Tokens when using your own OpenAI API Key with the Unlimited License).

* Efficient workflow manages importing, processing, naming and saving of all scripts.

* To-Do list checklist shows project status at a glance.

* Finely tuned system messages and properties are built in and sent automatically.

* Procedure/Function splitting sends manageable sized chunks of code for processing.

* Flexible GUI provides full control of AI model, source text, prompt text and output filename.

* Benefit from continuous ongoing improvements to machine learning models.

* Instantly import hundreds of PRG files from your FoxPro project.

* FoxPro 2.6 to Visual FoxPro code conversion with form creation code generated too.

Pricing and Availability:

VFP Code Converter has 3 licensed operating modes available: Demo, Standard and Unlimited, and is available immediately for macOS and Windows.

Demo Edition - The Demo Edition runs forever at a cost of $0, and converts FoxPro PRG code into the LiveCode and Servoy JavaScript programming languages. This is the original line by line conversion feature which has been available in the previous versions of VFP Code Converter as a paid-only feature - it is now available for free.

Standard Edition ($19/month)- The Standard Edition includes 200,000 AI processing tokens per day and can be used with all of the OpenAI models shown in the menu except GPT-4. Standard Edition also works with FoxPro 2.6 code using the text-davinci models. These models work especially well at converting text based FoxPro 2.6 code into Visual FoxPro form creation GUI code. After building your VFP9 forms, further conversions can be made to other languages and GUI interfaces.

Unlimited Edition ($49/month)- The Unlimited Edition license provides access to using the GPT-4 model with even better quality code conversion for 50+ languages. Generally, GPT-3 provides an approximately 85% conversion rate compared with about a 95% conversion rate with GPT-4. Because GPT-4 costs about 20 times as much as GPT-3, customers have the opportunity to enter their own OpenAI API key for unlimited token usage.

Click the VFP Code Converter website link today to download a free demo copy of VFP Code Converter.

Since VFP Code Converter is optimized for making it quick and easy to import and convert all of your PRG files, it doesn't convert the GUI interface. FmPro Migrator does include FoxPro code conversion as well as the conversion of the Forms and Reports.

Founded in 1999 by David Simpson in Sunny California, .com Solutions Inc. develops multi-platform graphical applications supporting FileMaker Pro, SQLite, Oracle, MySQL, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, PostgreSQL, VB6, LiveCode and Visual FoxPro developers. FmPro Script Diff, compares FileMaker Pro scripts. SQLite Diff compares SQLite database schema and data. Copyright (C) 1999-2024 .com Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. FileMaker is a registered trademark of FileMaker, Inc. - An Apple Subsidiary. Apple, the Apple logo and macOS platforms are trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

