Tavria Axis: Ukrainian Forces Destroy 40 Pieces Of Enemy Equipment, 235 Drones In Past 24 Hours

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Active offensive and assault operations are ongoing - there were 36 of them yesterday. And about 20 already today," the commander said.

According to him, after three days of calm, the invaders carried out 37 guided bomb attacks in the past 24 hours, almost all of them in the Donetsk region. The Russians also fired S-300 air defense missiles at Myrnohrad and Lysivka in the Pokrovsk district overnight.

The Russian army also launched 1,073 artillery strikes.

In the past 24 hours, in the Tavria sector, Ukrainian forces eliminated 371 Russian invaders and destroyed 40 pieces of enemy equipment, excluding drones, particularly 5 tanks, 13 armored fighting vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 8 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

