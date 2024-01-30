Macsonik Software Announces The Launch Of The Mac VCF Split & Merge Tool

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Jose, California, January 23, 2024- MacSonik Software is a premium name among IT services. It provides a wide range of software for Cloud Migration, Email Backup, and File Conversion for Mac users. This time again, MacSonik Software has launched a premium Mac VCF Split & Merge Tool to Split or merge VCF Files. It will be a top-notch utility among the users for its prominent features.

MacSonik Software is a trusted and one of the best software providers for File Conversion and Email backup for Mac users. It prominently deals with managing emails of different email clients on a Mac Operating System. These services ease the workload of users and help them to convert, migrate, and view emails of various email clients on a Mac OS. We are happy to add one more premium utility i.e., Mac VCF Split & Merge Tool, to our File Management category. This product is an excellent solution to Split or merge VCF Files Without any data integration. The tool is reliable as well as secure, which will not only split and merge VCF files but also work efficiently across all macOS and with 100% accuracy.



Special Features of MacSonik Software Mac VCF Split & Merge Tool



The VCF Split & Merge Tool is embedded with many premium features that make it a proficient tool. Some of them are:

It allows users to add single or multiple VCF files at once.

The tool supports vCard files from various platforms like iCloud and Skype and of any version.

It can split and combine individual VCF files, as well as multiple files at the same time.

Using its Selective Split & Merge VCF files feature users can split or merge only specific files.

It supports all types of vCard files namely 2.1, 3.0, and 4.0.

The demo version of this tool is available for new users. You can download the demo version for free and evaluate the functioning of the tool and its features.

Moreover, it is widely compatible with all versions of MacOS.



Words by CEO



During the launch of MacSonik Mac VCF Splitter & Merger Tool, our CEO Sonika Rawat addressed theï¿1⁄2We are thrilled to announce the launch of the new Mac VCF Split & Merge Tool which is developed with advanced features that enable users to use the tool more appropriately. It has a simple and interactive interface that will be easy to navigate for users. Moreover, this tool will build strong trust for MacSonik Software services among users.ï¿1⁄2



Company :-MacSonik Software

User :- July Patel

Email :...

Mobile:- +1 (615) 863-3404

Url :-