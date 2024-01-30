Group CEO of QNB shares insight at CMU-Q Dean’s Lecture Series

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Doha, Qatar – January 28, 2024 – Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) welcomed Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Group CEO of Qatar National Bank (QNB), for the latest installment of the Dean's Lecture Series. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.

During his address, Mr. Al-Khalifa shared how QNB’s vision and corporate strategy led the bank to its place as the largest bank in the Middle East–Africa region. A question and answer session followed that was moderated by Abdulrahman Darwish Fakhroo, a graduating senior in the business administration program at CMU-Q.

CMU-Q and QNB formalized their partnership through a memorandum of understanding in 2018. Since then, QNB has provided scholarships for Qatari students at CMU-Q, hired many CMU-Q graduates, and provided the prizes for several academic competitions hosted by CMU-Q.

Mr. Al-Khalifa noted: “I am pleased to speak to the CMU-Q community, especially the students who are learning about Qatar’s financial sector, and share how corporate vision can shape corporate strategy. I hope that these future business leaders will be inspired to think big and chart the course to success.”

Dean Michael Trick thanked Mr. Al-Khalifa for sharing his expertise with the CMU-Q community. "We are honored to host Mr. Al-Khalifa as our guest speaker. As a leader in the banking sector in the Middle East, he has a unique view of how Qatar’s financial sector has grown and matured over the last few decades. Our students, particularly those studying business administration, can learn from Mr. Al-Khalifa’s experience and wisdom.”

The Dean's Lecture Series at CMU-Q provides a platform for thought leaders and industry experts to share their knowledge and expertise with the university community and the public. The Dean’s Lectures Series is part of CMU-Q's ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue and inspiring progress and innovation in Qatar and the region.





