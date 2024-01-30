Bearbottom Achieves One Million Meals Donated

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Bearbottom"Through a partnership with Akshaya Patra, Bearbottom has reached a significant milestone in combating hunger.

TAMPA, Fla. - Bearbottom , a popular menswear line with a mission to support the communities that inspire and continue to build the brand, has officially reached one million meals donated through its partnership with Akshaya Patra . The brand celebrates this achievement with the customers who made it possible by purchasing Bearbottom's products.



Through its buy-one-give-one model, Bearbottom has been able to achieve this milestone in meal donations. For every item sold, the brand donates a school meal to a child in India. The program started around 3 years ago and has continued to flourish as Bearbottom has grown as a prominent clothing brand.

The Impact



Akshaya Patra is a nonprofit addressing hunger and malnutrition in India and the world's largest non-governmental organization school meal program.



“In Bangalore, a lot of government school kids are finding it difficult to offer students meals which can hinder their focus on their education,” says Arun Kumar, Senior Ops Manager of Akshaya Patra.“Bearbottom's support is very helpful to schools, and it has become a big force in helping Akshaya Patra serve kids.”

Robert Felder, founder and CEO of Bearbottom, visited a school in Bangalore in October to celebrate the achievement of one million meals donated to the children the program supports.

“Having the opportunity to spend time with the children while visiting the schools is one of the most rewarding experiences for me,” says Felder.“The kids love to ask questions and play games with us during recess and are so grateful for our support. It is an honor to be able to help support them as they build a brighter future through their continued education..”



Felder was inspired to create an apparel company with a mission to give back to communities in need after a business trip to Bangladesh with his father in 2012. He saw first-hand the need for quality jobs and basic essentials.



Bearbottom started its philanthropic efforts by donating shorts within the communities where they manufactured and then transitioned to donating meals 6 years into the initiative. Its buy-one-give-one model has supported the communities surrounding its factories as well as schools, hospitals and other locations in Bangladesh and India.

Continuing the Mission



The enduring partnership between Bearbottom and Akshaya Patra highlights the power of collaboration in tackling societal challenges. Bearbottom is continuing to reach significant milestones in its philanthropic efforts and is finding innovative ways to continue to encourage customers to support such efforts.



Bearbottom expresses its gratitude to the customers who made 1 million meals donated possible by offering a free Long Sleeve Logo Tee with any purchase over $75. This reward can be accessed with the code“THANKYOU.” Felder and his team at Bearbottom emphasize the impact customer support has had on their ability to give back to communities in need and deliver on their mission.



For more details on Bearbottom's 1 million meals donated milestone, visit bearbottomclothing/our-mission and become part of the positive change.

Robert Felder, founder & CEO of Bearbottom

Robert Felder, founder & CEO of Bearbottom , is a leader in the direct-to-consumer e-commerce space. With an engaging online presence, a buy-one-give-one program, and a growing product offering, Bearbottom has cultivated a devoted following. Robert Started the business in 2014 from his college dorm room, and it has continued to grow steadily over the past decade. Developing products focused on comfort, and built for everyday adventure, has been key to the brand's success. Robert is a hands-on leader with expertise in all aspects of e-commerce including product development, sourcing, logistics, marketing, and customer experience.



