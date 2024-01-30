Elidah Soars In Women’S Health Advancements: Series A Funding Fuels Groundbreaking Non-Invasive Therapy Supported By Top Investors

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Elitone URGE's CES 2024 Innovation Award in Accessibility and Aging Tech highlights its success and showcases its continued ability to advance healthcare technology with recognition and funding."

Elidah , a healthcare tech company pioneering FDA-cleared non-invasive, wearable urinary incontinence treatments for women, is excited to announce the successful completion of its Series A funding round. Elidah secured an undisclosed amount in investment led by Blu Venture Investors, with exciting participation from Right Side Capital and Integral Private Wealth Advisors.

Groundbreaking Tech in Healthcare

Committed to enhancing the well-being of women through innovative healthcare solutions, Elidah plans to expand outreach, raise awareness, and improve distribution channels for its two groundbreaking products: Elitone and Elitone URGE, together covering the incontinence that affects 1 in 3 women worldwide. The backing of reputable investors who share a vision for advancing women's health through non-invasive treatments marks a significant milestone for Elidah.

“Blu Ventures is pleased to lead this round. Elidah embodies the characteristics that make for a great investment: very large market, strong team, novel product with key regulatory hurdles behind them,” states Bikram Bakshi, partner.“The added bonus that won us over, was that the founding team accomplished so much with so little previous funding.

We are delighted to be part of a team that is positively changing a lot of women's lives.”

This funding round signifies not only a financial achievement for Elidah but also solidifies its position as a leader in the intersection of technology and healthcare. By combining innovative wearable solutions with a commitment to enhancing women's well-being, Elitone is set to make lasting contributions to the field of women's health.

Bolstering this success is Elitone URGE's recent recipient of the prestigious Innovation Award at CES 2024 honoree in the Accessibility and Aging Tech category. This recognition along with the funding, once again affirms Elitone's ability to push the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare technology.



Gloria Kolb, the CEO and co-founder of Elidah, expresses her gratitude to investors, as she continues to lead the company on its mission to help women regain confidence and control over their health.



A recent report from the World Economic Forum reveals that investing in women's health not only addresses health disparities and significantly improves women's well-being but also leads to a 1.7% per capita increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), fostering greater participation in the workforce. The report emphasizes that every $1 invested in women's health generates $3 in global economic growth.

With funding initiatives like Elitone's, there is a tangible realization of the positive impact on women's health and the broader economy. This empowerment allows women to lead healthier, happier lives, simultaneously acting as a catalyst for the global economy.

While Elitone surpassed the milestone of over 15,000 women treated, the company remains focused on using new investment funding to provide accessible and effective solutions for women's health issues. The Series A funding round presents an opportunity for Elitone to expand its reach, streamline insurance processes, and explore new markets that can benefit from the treatment.

For more information, please visit the Elitone Website .

About Elidah

Elidah, a medical equipment manufacturer, serves as a women's health leader for the home. Elitone is recognized as the first and only non-intrusive treatment for stress, mixed, and urge bladder leaks. It remains non-intrusive both physically and in terms of time, allowing individuals to undergo treatment while engaging in other tasks. The device addresses the common issue of bladder leaks experienced by 1 in 3 women, whether occurring during sneezing and coughing or due to the urgency of an overactive bladder. Elitone offers devices specifically designed to address and treat these concerns.

About Blu Venture

Blu Ventures was founded in 2010 by former operators who employ their experience to fund and mentor early-stage startups. Blu Ventures has deployed over $114MM in capital to date to early-stage cyber, healthtech, and enterprise software firms. Blu's partners bring operator expertise across a variety of industries and an investment perspective closely aligned with entrepreneurs. For more information, visit .

