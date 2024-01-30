Ukraine finds itself grappling with diminishing sense of hope for success amid ongoing conflict with Russia

(MENAFN) Amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine finds itself grappling with a diminishing sense of hope for success, according to a recent analysis by a Washington Post columnist. The piece underscores the challenges faced by Ukrainian leadership, attributing their concerns to a combination of dwindling Western support and a lack of notable achievements on the battlefield.



The Washington Post's Ishaan Tharoor reports that despite continuous pleas for additional weapons and aid from the United States and its allies, Ukrainian officials are met with the sobering realization that Western backing may be entering a lean period. Tharoor suggests that Washington anticipates a year ahead where Ukraine's forces, increasingly fatigued, will shift their focus toward consolidating defense rather than making significant strides against Russia's territorial advances.



The article highlights the palpable desperation within Ukraine's corridors of power after nearly two years of military conflict with Moscow. Tharoor notes that Ukraine's attempted counteroffensive in the past year failed to gain strategic ground against Russia's well-established defensive lines. Reports from the front line also raise concerns about depleting stocks of ammunition and artillery shells for Ukrainian troops.



While Ukraine faces these challenges, Moscow appears resolute, weathering international sanctions and preparing for potential new offensives. The Russian military is reportedly conducting large-scale missile barrages against Ukrainian targets, further complicating the situation on the ground.



The piece delves into the aftermath of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's tour of Washington and other Western capitals in late 2023. Tharoor characterizes the visit as an attempt to counteract "international fatigue" with the conflict and address the perceived paralysis in the United States Congress regarding new supplemental funding for Kiev. Despite these efforts, the article highlights that Pentagon officials arrived "empty-handed" at a recent NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in Brussels, signaling a potential shift in the dynamics of Western support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.



