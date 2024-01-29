Turkmenistan Discusses Further Development Of Co-Op With Iran's Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 29. Turkmenistan discussed with the Iranian Razavi Khorasan province
the current state and further development of cooperation between
the two countries, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov and
Governor of Razavi Khorasan Province of Iran Yaqub Ali Nazari.
During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of trust in
bilateral relations, consolidated by the systematic and dynamic
nature of contacts at the highest level.
Furthermore, the parties noted their interest in intensifying
cooperation between the regions of the two states.
In this context, the memorandum previously signed between the
Mary region of Turkmenistan and the Razavi Khorasan province of
Iran was also touched upon.
At the same time, the importance of the visit of the Iranian
delegation headed by the Governor of Razavi Khorasan province to
Turkmenistan, which is a practical step in the implementation of
the previously signed document, was stressed.
Meanwhile, an Iranian delegation consisting of private sector
managers and executive officials headed by Yaqub Ali Nazari,
previously visited the Mary region of Turkmenistan and got
acquainted with its economic potential and infrastructure.
