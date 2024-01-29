Safari 10, 20, 30 Promotion Starts Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 10, 20, 30 promotion kicks off today at Safari, a leading hypermarket chain in Qatar. Fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery items, hot food, and other food products, cosmetics, household items, ready-made clothing, footwear, electronics, computer accessories, daily use items, and more than a thousand products are now available for customers at just QR10, QR20, QR30 at Safari outlets.

Among the featured deals are 2kg Rosana Indian Basmati Rice for only QR10, 170g Dettol Soap at just QR10 for 4, Quality Ice Cream with 3 boxes of 1 litre for just QR20, Gitco Opelware 12 Piece Dinner Set for QR20, Heinz Super bass Speaker for QR30, Olsensmark hair straightener at just QR20, 400g Nutella for only QR10, and a rechargeable drone at just QR30, among others.

Safari's Bakery and Hot Food section have prepared a variety of tantalising dishes, including Western, South Indian, North Indian, Arabic, Chinese, and more, all available with excellent combo offers. The Daily Fresh Food section features Fresh Jams, Raumi Cheese, Baladi Feta Plain Cheese, Beef Mortadella, Lemon Pickle, and more as part of the 10, 20, 30 promotions.

The frozen section offers various juices, drinking water, chicken parts, chicken nuggets, ice creams, milk and milk products, and many other frozen food items for QR10, QR20, and QR30. The grocery section provides a wide range of snacks and other food products, while the household section offers a variety of multi-purpose products.

The cosmetics section includes products from leading brands such as N Chander, Dove, Seba Med, Pantene, Lux, Olay, Johnson & Johnson, perfumes, body sprays, makeup sets, various soaps, face wash, body lotion, and various health and beauty care products to cater to Safari customers.

The stationery section boasts a diverse range of school stationery items for school children and office supplies. Additionally, the toys section and sports section offer a surprising variety of goods at 10, 20, 30 riyals.

In the Garments and Readymade category, Safari presents a large collection of quality items, including men's wear, ladies' churidar, churidar materials, ladies' denim jackets, kids' wear, footwear, ladies' bags, and newborn baby items, all priced at just 10, 20, 30 riyals. In the electronics category, the 10, 20, 30 promotion features significant price reductions on electronic devices such as emergency lights, trimmers, torches, calculators, headsets, smartwatches, and more.

As part of the Safari Shop and Shine mega promotion, customers have the chance to win 6 kg of gold as a gift. To participate, simply draw a raffle coupon, available with a purchase of just QR50 from any of Safari's outlets.