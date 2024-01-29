Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association Celebrates 60Th Year Of Quality Certification Program For Cabinetry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Millions of Americans Have Benefitted from 60 Years of KCMA A161.1

Quality Certification

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA) is pleased to announce the KCMA A161.1

Quality Certification program for cabinetry is celebrating a historic milestone as we enter our 60th year. The KCMA A161.1 Quality Certification Seal is the gold standard for kitchen and bath cabinets.

Homeowners have preferred KCMA certified cabinets for over 60 years.

With decades of proven experience when it comes to unique performance standards and rigorous testing for cabinetry, the KCMA A161.1 Quality Certification Seal gives purchasers peace of mind, while guaranteeing superior quality, structural integrity and reliability in your cabinets. To earn the highly sought-after KCMA seal, cabinets must go through a battery of tests which includes five structural tests, two drawer tests, two door tests and five finish tests.

Over the last 60 years, thousands of cabinet companies have been certified, producing millions of cabinets which are in homes across America. In today's world in which poorly made products that do not stand the test of time present problems for homeowners, KCMA A161.1

Quality Certification sets a higher standard for excellence for cabinetry, ensuring that customers are getting superior kitchen and bath cabinets that will last a lifetime.

"KCMA members, architects, builders, dealers and designers know that customers have trust and confidence in KCMA A161.1 Quality Certification. Having established the program 60 years ago, it has been tremendously successful and resulted in millions of certified cabinets that are in homes across America" remarked KCMA CEO Betsy Natz.

As KCMA approaches our 70th

anniversary, we pay tribute to the founders who wrote the ANSI/KCMA A161.1 standard with a burning desire to help the consumer and ensure quality cabinetry. After decades of implementing a proven certification program, we applaud our forefathers for writing the industry standard that gives consumers confidence and today can be found in cabinets across millions of American homes" concluded CEO Natz.

Manufacturers seeking KCMA certification go through a myriad of tests that simulate a cabinet's typical lifetime of use. The test methods are detailed in the ANSI/KCMA A161.1 standard, which is "unique in that it is the only performance standard for kitchen and bath cabinets," according to Chuck Arnold, Vice President of Standards & Certification at KCMA.

About KCMA

The Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA) is a non-profit organization founded in 1955 to represent companies that manufacture cabinets, bath cabinets, or other residential cabinets and key kitchen and bath industry

suppliers. With a membership now more than 300 strong throughout North America, KCMA works to advance the cabinet industry through advocacy, setting cabinet quality standards, sponsoring kitchen and bath cabinet-related research, and providing the cabinet

industry with management tools and educational programs. To learn more visit

SOURCE Kitchen Cabinet Manufactures Association