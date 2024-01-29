Request for Publication: Mawani Continues to Enhance Competitiveness of Saudi Ports with "Excellence in Port Infrastructure" award

(MENAFN- Mawarid Finance) January 2024: Mawani Continues to Enhance Competitiveness of Saudi Ports with "Excellence in Port Infrastructure" award.



Saudi Ports Authority, "Mawani," has been honored with the prestigious ShipTek "Excellence in Port Infrastructure" award, a highly esteemed accolade specializing in the maritime sector in the Middle East and Asia. The award ceremony, hosted in the United Arab Emirates, serves as a testament to Mawani's exceptional achievements in advancing the infrastructure of Saudi ports.



Mawani has embarked on significant projects, investing over 640 million riyals to expand and construct new berths at Jeddah Islamic Port. This initiative aims to facilitate the accommodation of large container ships with a capacity of up to 24,000 TEUs, thereby bolstering the port's competitiveness and attracting an increased number of international shipping lines.



Furthermore, Mawani has laid the foundation stone for the enhancement and upgrading of two container terminals at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, with an investment exceeding 7 billion riyals. This strategic endeavor seeks to fortify the infrastructure and elevate the competitive standing of the ports on both regional and international scales, aligning with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy aimed at positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics hub bridging three continents.



These developments confirm the dedication to infrastructure enhancements in ports, with berths capable of receiving the new generation of giant ships, as well as the integration of modern, automated, and environmentally friendly equipment, contributing to operational efficiency, increased capacity, and improved competitiveness.



Additionally, 2023 witnessed the establishment and initiation of nine logistics parks and hubs adhering to international standards, representing an investment exceeding 6 billion riyals. Mawani also fostered strategic partnerships with global and regional industry leaders in maritime transportation and logistics services, thereby bolstering international supply chains, fostering economic growth, and promoting sustainable development.



This "Excellence in Port Infrastructure" award marks the second accolade bestowed upon Mawani in 2024. Earlier in January, Mawani was recognized with the "Best Contribution to Economic Infrastructure Development" award at the International Finance Awards ceremony in Dubai, further affirming its excellence in fortifying the infrastructure and capacities of Saudi ports. In 2023, Mawani garnered seven regional and international awards, including distinctions such as the "Best Port" award represented by Jeddah Islamic Port, the "Brand Award," and the "Port of the Year" award for Jeddah Islamic Port, among others.



The recognition of Mawani through these esteemed awards serves to enhance the appeal of Saudi investment ports and elevate their standing in the maritime transport sector, both regionally and globally. These accolades also support Mawani's strategic plans to enhance and upgrade quality investment opportunities, improve service quality for partners, and deliver services to beneficiaries and strategic partners with a high standard of quality and efficiency.







