LIVE UPDATES: Dozens Killed In Overnight Assault On Khan Younis

Doha, Qatar: The Israeli military carried out attacks in several parts of northern, central and southern Gaza overnight, with dozens of Palestinians killed in some of them.

Meanwhile, the US Army announced in a statement that three of its soldiers were killed and around 25 others were injured in a drone attack targeting American forces in Jordan, near the border with Syria.

[11:54am Doha Time] Gaza infants missing vaccinations, exposing them to diseases: UNICEF

The children of Gaza are in direct danger from Israeli bombs but also threatened by disease as the healthcare sector in the besieged enclave collapses.

UNICEF reports more than 16,000 children are at risk of missing routine vaccinations, which exposes them to illnesses such as measles, pneumonia, and polio.

“Every day, we receive between 200 and 250 children in urgent need of vaccination, a significant number given the severe shortage we face in these challenging conditions,” says Samaheer, a nurse working in the Strip.



Palestinian children play in front of rubble at a makeshift camp housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 28, 2024. Photo by AFP

[11am Doha Time] 'Excessive delays' at Israeli checkpoints preventing aid to northern Gaza: UN

Only eight planned UN missions to northern Gaza have successfully gone ahead since the beginning of January, the UN's humanitarian agency in the occupied Palestinian Territories (OCHA oPt) has said in its latest update.

OCHA said 29 aid convoys were denied permission by Israeli authorities this month, while other deliveries were impeded by“excessive delays” at Israeli checkpoints and threats to the safety of aid workers.

In particular, the UN said deliveries to hospitals and water and sanitation facilities north of the Wadi Gaza river were“largely denied”.

[10:30 am Doha Time] Iran denies connection to US base attack

Tehran: Iran denied its connection to the attack on a US base on the Jordan-Syria border on Sunday, which resulted in the death of three US soldiers and the wounding of 34 others.

"Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the US base," Iran's representation at the UN said, according to the Iranian news agency (IRNA).

[10am Doha Time] Israeli forces shoot and kill Palestinian man near Jenin

Al Jazeera Arabic reported that Israeli forces have shot and killed a man in the town of al-Yamoun, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Violent clashes and explosions were reported in Jenin on Sunday night after the Israeli military stormed the city, carried out raids and destroyed infrastructure.

Footage verified by Al Jazeera's Sanad verification unit also shows Israeli soldiers beating a man – said to be a paramedic with the Palestine Red Crescent Society – as he holds his hands in the air.

[9am Doha Time] Jordan condemns attack on border outpost with Syria

Amman: Jordan condemned what it described as a 'terrorist attack' that targeted an outpost on the border with Syria, killing three US soldiers and injuring two others from the US forces that are cooperating with Jordan in countering terrorism and securing the border.

Jordan's Minister of Government Communications and government spokesperson Muhannad Mubaideen said that the attack, which was carried out by a drone, did not result in any casualties among officers of the Jordan Armed Forces.

He stressed that Jordan will continue to counter terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and weapons across the Syrian border into Jordan, and will confront with firmness and determination anyone who attempts to attack the security of the Kingdom, according to Jordan News Agency (Petra).

Jordan had previously announced that it is cooperating with its partners to secure the border and has asked the United States and other friendly countries to provide it with the military systems and equipment necessary to increase its capabilities to secure the border and face the dangers across it.

