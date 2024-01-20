New Regulated Crypto Exchange In Prague

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
PRAGUE, CZECHIA, January 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new regulated crypto exchange, Coingarage , has officially launched in the heart of Europe. Based in Prague, Coingarage offers a secure and simple platform for trading over 100 different coins. The exchange also boasts multiple payment gateways, making it a comprehensive venue for all cryptocurrency trading needs. Of course, trading on the exchange is also possible using apps on iOS and Android phones
Coingarage is the brainchild of a team of experienced professionals from the world of finance and blockchain who saw the need for a regulated and secure crypto exchange in Europe. The exchange is already working with a team of lawyers to prepare a MiCA license that will ensure compliance with all regulations and provide users with peace of mind. This license will further solidify Coingarage's position as a trusted and transparent exchange in the crypto market.
Coingarage has also released its own exchange coin GARAGECoin (GARA), which is currently available for pre-sale at Launchpad for 0.12 USDT. In addition, Coingarage offers several payment gateways, including ZEN and Simplex, so users can conveniently buy and sell their desired coins.
However, Coingarage is not just a crypto exchange; it also offers the opportunity for individuals to become shareholders through the Coingarage Finance platform. This unique feature allows users to invest in the exchange and become part of its growth and success. With its strong team, advanced technology and commitment to regulation, Coingarage is poised to become a leading player in the cryptocurrency market.
Coingarage is now up and running and ready to welcome users from around the world. With its user-friendly interface, advanced features and commitment to regulation, Coingarage is poised to revolutionize the cryptocurrency industry.
