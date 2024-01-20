India To Erect Fence Along Borders With Myanmar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has decided that India-Myanmar border will also be fenced on the lines of Indo-Bangladesh border.

He was addressing the passing out parade of 2551 Commandos of Assam Police in Guwahati on Saturday .

The minister also pointed out that his government is also reconsidering the existing agreement between Myanmar and India for free movement.

India and Myanmar share a 1,643-km-long border passing through the states of Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the Free Movement Regime, residents close to the India-Myanmar border were allowed to cross into each other's territory without a visa. Shah's message indicated that this agreement shall be reexamined.

During the Myanmar military operations hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims had fled persecution to neighboring countries including India through these borders. (end)

