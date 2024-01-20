Munawar Faruqui Reveals Writing His First Web Series After ‘Bigg Boss 17’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui, on 'Bigg Boss 17' revealed to housemates Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar that he has been working with on a web show for the past three years and has already completed writing one episode of it.

He added that he aims to finish writing the entire season and one more if he gets a good six months after Bigg Boss Season 17 concludes.

Sharing plans, Munawar said:“Maine ek web series likha hai. 3 saal ho gaye, likh raha hoon abhi bhi. First episode likh liya hai, 2 saal tak main usko change he karta raha kyunki wo poora season uss hisaab se hoga.”

“Jo story chalegi wo sara related aur proper koi cheez ki kami na reh jaye. First episode main hota hai toh usmein poora flavour hona chahiye. Main yaha se jaane k baad agar 6 months free hoon, uspe baith gaya toh main 10 episodes - 2 seasons likh sakta hoon.”

In the Season 17 finale of Bigg Boss, finalist Munawar Faruqui is joined by Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar.

--IANS

dc/kvd