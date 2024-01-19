Kuwait Amir's Representative Takes Part In NAM Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Ambassador Tareq M. Al-Banai led Kuwait's delegation to the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) which opened in Kampala, capital of Uganda, on Friday.

Besides Al-Banai - Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, the delegation includes the country's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Non-Resident Ambassador to Uganda Naif Al-Otaibi and Assistant Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah as well as other diplomats.

The summit, chaired by Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, gathered heads of State and government of NAM member countries.

Speakers at the opening session denounced the ongoing military attacks by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

On top of the agenda of the summit are the political and economic challenges facing the world, multilateral cooperation, and the international peace and security.

With 120 member states and 18 observers, NAM is the second largest international grouping in terms of membership after the UN.

The Movement was founded after 29 Asian and African nations agreed, at the Bandung Conference in April 1955, 10 core principles outlining role of the Third World in global economic development and decolonization during the Cold War. (end)

