Headliners: Jonathan Heit

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke Media headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.



In this week's Q&A, we speak to Allison co-founder Jonathan Heit, the agency's new global CEO.







What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



The industry is coming off a tremendously challenging year, with client layoffs impacting budgets and limiting growth. Comms professionals (both agency and in-house) need to demonstrate real results that hit the bottom line to ensure a return to growth. Layer on top of that the great unknown that is the impact of AI on our work and our teams, which creates a host of challenges but even more opportunity.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



It's really hard to top the reach and impact of Barbie. Of course, when you have a great product, PR becomes a lot easier, and Greta Gerwig's masterwork of summer blockbuster and generation-defining statement on female empowerment certainly fits the bill. That aside, from the Barbie Dream House on AirBnB to themed boat cruises, every activation was on brand and raised awareness in a meaningful way. Kicking off with a single photo of Margot Robbie in a pink Corvette at Cinemacon in 2022, the build-up and teasers were great, and the payoff of social media love from fans once the film launched, featuring in-theater life-size Barbie boxes was astounding. Add to that the serendipity of the Barbenheimer craze, and it's tough to match the effort which is still paying dividends deep into awards season.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



This is like asking me to pick a favorite child! So proud of the varied work our teams have done with clients like Samsung, Qualcomm, IHG, ABI and so many others. Our Plug team creating a new category of green hydrogen and the launch of the NWSL club Bay FC both truly stand out. I'd have to say on balance global PR, social and ambassador campaign for Dexcom to drive awareness for access to diabetes technology helped make a massive impact globally. To inspire the world to“see diabetes” our team tapped into the 23,000+-strong global Dexcom Warrior community we've nurtured to feature people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes from all walks of life, including Nick Jonas, Patti LaBelle, Victor Garber, and Jeremy Irvine, culminating in a multi-pronged activation in New York City on World Diabetes Day.



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



At the start of my career it always felt like a race. The busier I was, the more impact I assumed I was having. I also had a“I'll just do it myself” mentality about everything, figuring I could get the best work done that way and that everyone else on the team was likely“too busy” to help anyway. In the last few years I've learned to let go of that controlling mindset and bring partners in earlier onto projects. In doing so have ended up doing some of our best work, and the team around me has surpassed, by far, anything I could have accomplished on my own.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



I'm an avid runner and try to get out to do at least 3 miles as many times a week as possible. If I can get an AM workout in, it's invariably going to be a better day than if not. I've also become more focused on meditation as a tool for centering. Even just ten minutes can help frame things into better perspective and is the best form of self-care I have been exposed to.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



I generally have a rotation of business, history and fiction in my rotation, spending my commute, when I can, immersing myself in something outside of the workday. Reading about leaders in history and the commonality of how they subsumed themselves for the greater good is a constant source of inspiration for me, whether it's Golda Meir, Sam Walton or Harry Truman. Each had a very different path, but inspiring in their own way. I also recently began listening to the audio book of Marcus Aurelius's“Meditations” which truly stands the test of time. Stoicism is an important quality for comms pros!



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...





Far less successful, I imagine. Teaching or writing are where I always seem to land though, when thinking of a field outside of the one that chose me!













