Kazakhstan To Switch To Single Time Zone From March 1

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A single time zone will be established in Kazakhstan from March 1, Azernews reports, citing the Trade and Integration Ministry of Kazakhstan.

"Amendments have been made to the Government decree "On the procedure for calculating time on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan". According to the changes, a single time zone will be applied throughout the country from 00:00 on March 1, 2024," the message says.

Thus, the 5th time zone (UTC+5) will be applied to the entire territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the changes, akimats of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau regions from February 29, 2024 to March 1, 2024 (at 00:00 hours) should transfer local time 1 hour ago."

It should be noted that two time zones UTC+5 and UTC+6 are used in Kazakhstan today. Most of the country's territory (with the exception of the western regions) is located in the UTC+6 zone.