Southwire Joins Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA)

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southwire is pleased to announce its membership in the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), a non-profit dedicated to advancing smart, clean energy solutions. As an established leader in the electrical industry, this collaboration reaffirms Southwire's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

SEPA's vision is to develop a carbon-free energy system by 2050 in partnership with its industry-leading members.

With more than 1,100 members, SEPA's network includes solution providers, government agencies, utilities, academics and more. SEPA's members hold a diverse wealth of knowledge in areas like electrification, grid modernization and clean energy.

Southwire's established reputation and key role in the electrical industry places the company in the unique position to contribute to the SEPA's vision while enhancing its own goals through member resources.

For more information about Southwire's ongoing commitment to sustainability, visit the company's Newsroom online at .