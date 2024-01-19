CANAMERICAN STONE SPREADER AND GRAVEL CONVEYORS INC. ENTER INTO STRATEGIC AGREEMENT TO EXPAND DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. CATHARINES, ON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - We are pleased to announce that

CanAmerican Stone Spreader and Gravel Conveyors Inc. (GCI) have entered into a strategic agreement to expand distribution in the United States. GCI will be

a distributor and service center for all CanAmerican stone spreader products in the United States.

"Partnering with GCI will not only help us grow our customer base in the United States, but also provide our existing ones with exceptional customer service. GCI was the perfect choice to help aid with this expansion." – Ryan Sinke, CEO, CanAmerican.

CanAmerican stone spreader in action. (CNW Group/CanAmerican Stone Spreader Ltd.)

This partnership will continue to position CanAmerican as a leader in the North American stone spreader sector.

"We are confident that our partnership with CanAmerican will provide our customers with an outstanding quality and innovative product. CanAmerican has proven themselves as a leader in the Canadian market and we are excited to help them expand further into the United States." – Travis

Pettijohn, CEO, GCI.

In the dynamic landscape of construction and material delivery, the stone spreader market stands as a testament to innovation and efficiency. As demands for precision, speed, and cost-effectiveness continue to shape the industry, the stone spreader market has emerged as a crucial player. These specialized machines, designed to accurately and swiftly place materials like stones, aggregates, and soil, have revolutionized the traditional methods of material distribution.

To see CanAmerican stone spreaders in action click here:



CanAmerican Stone Spreader is a family run manufacturer creating durable and reliable trucking equipment for over 40+ years, with a state-of-the art facility located in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. CanAmerican provides a variety of industry leading products from custom-built proprietary stone spreaders to lift axles, roll-offs, dump bodies and more.

GCI Slingers and Gravel Conveyors , based in Indiana, manufactures and installs slinger bodies for dump trucks, along with running a fleet of trucks for gravel delivery. Founded in 1989, GCI is a long-standing and innovative company that offers their customers a wide range of services and know-how in the slinger industry.

SOURCE CanAmerican Stone Spreader Ltd.