Sachin-Jigar Celebrate Joy Of Newfound Love, Romance With 'Tu Meri Hai'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) The romantic single 'Tu Meri Hai', composed by Sachin-Jigar, and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, touches upon the theme of love as the world awaits the season of love in anticipation of Valentine's Day.

The three minute 57 seconds video is in a monochrome mood, featuring Jigar Saraiya and Sanjana Vij, and displaying playful romantic candid moments between the couple. The video effortlessly pulls you into a world of love and romance, sweetly declaring the message 'You're mine. Tu Meri Hai'.

The video also shows the couple running into the meadows holding each other's hands, dancing their hearts out to the soulful tunes of the track, with Sanjana wearing a saree, flaunting her beautiful smile.

The lyrics for the song have been penned by Priya Saraiya.

The visuals showcase stunning locales, ranging from timeless architecture to charming fields with an old-worldly charm. The music video sweetly captures the chemistry between Jigar and Sanjana, portraying romance through simple joys like playing a guitar, holding hands, running in fields and sharing smiles.

Expressing their thoughts on the song, Sachin-Jigar said: "With 'Tu Meri Hai', we have tried to bring out the very essence of love, right from lyrics to music composition, visuals, choreography and of course having the very brilliant Shreya Ghoshal crooning along."

"It's a song really close to our hearts and we hope that it makes everyone smile when they give it a listen and watch it. Working with Sanjana Vij on the video was a lovely experience and we are hopeful that audiences will like what we have created with the song and the video," they added.

The song is available on Sony Music's YouTube channel.

