Investors Rush To Buy Pandoshi (PAMBO) In Phase 3 As It Nears 80% Sold Out

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, Uk, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Phase 3 of the Pandoshi (PAMBO) presale rapidly approached the 80% sold-out mark, a surge of investor interest is palpable. Keen to secure their share of PAMBO tokens before the phase concludes, investors are swiftly moving in, recognizing the dwindling window of opportunity. With the anticipation of a price increase in the upcoming Phase 4, this current stage offers a crucial moment for those looking to capitalize on the potential of Pandoshi. The impending transition to the next phase, which promises an increase in the token's price, has only intensified the demand, making this a pivotal moment for both experienced and new crypto investors eager to be part of Pandoshi's journey.





What is Pandoshi (PAMBO)

Pandoshi has successfully gathered over $2 million, showcasing the market's confidence in its prospective growth. Pandoshi exemplifies the core tenets of blockchain technology, such as decentralization, privacy protection, and financial self-governance. It embodies the original vision of blockchain and serves as a model for a decentralized project driven by its community, where users significantly influence its direction.

The Pandoshi ecosystem is built on a variety of decentralized features. It includes a Layer-2 network that employs the Proof of Stake protocol, offering a sustainable alternative to the traditional Proof of Work methods. The ecosystem encompasses a decentralized exchange (DEX), a secure non-custodial wallet controlled by users, engaging Metaverse games, educational platforms like Pandoshi University, and prepaid cards compatible with cryptocurrencies. These elements collectively provide a swift and convenient way for global users to manage their crypto assets without undergoing KYC procedures.

Pandoshi's presale is organized into five stages and is currently in its third phase, with tokens priced at $0.006. The project is poised to enter its fourth phase, during which the token price is expected to rise to $0.008, and then to $0.01 in the final phase, marking a significant milestone for Pandoshi.

Within this ecosystem, the primary utility token is PAMBO, utilized across PandaChain (Layer 2 Network), in the Metaverse Game, and as a medium of exchange at Pandoshi University. PAMBO benefits from a buy-and-burn method implemented by PandoshiSwap (DEX) and Cardoshi (prepaid cards). This deflationary token is designed to be removed from circulation once 80% of the total supply is bought and burned. PAMBO is obtainable either through direct purchase or active involvement in Pandoshi's activities.

Pandoshi also introduces BAMBOO, a governance token that empowers community members to influence the project's direction. BAMBOO is an inflationary token with no fixed maximum supply and can be earned through staking PAMBO tokens.

Staking PAMBO grants users a proportional number of Shares based on the total PAMBO staked. As more PAMBO is staked, the percentage of Shares per individual decreases, ensuring equitable distribution of influence. BAMBOO tokens used in governance are permanently retired from circulation, focusing their use exclusively on governance.

While BAMBOO's primary role is governance, holders are free to trade their tokens on the market if they choose.

Recently, Pandoshi announced via Twitter that they are ahead of schedule and preparing for the beta launch of the Pandoshi Wallet for Android and iOS users. This progress during the active presale marks a key development for the project. The forthcoming wallet beta is intended to initially support all EVM-compatible chains, with plans to extend support to non-EVM chains later.





Pandoshi is earning significant recognition in the crypto community for its steadfast commitment to DeFi, with a focus on open-source development and fostering a community-led approach. This commitment is attracting investors who value privacy and decentralization. The project's aim to make all its platforms open-source aligns with those seeking transparency and collaborative engagement in the cryptocurrency world.

The upcoming release of the non-custodial Pandoshi Wallet, soon to be accessible as open-source on GitHub, underscores this commitment. This initiative invites collaborative maintenance and development from both the community and the project's developers, further reinforcing Pandoshi's role as a champion of decentralized finance principles.

