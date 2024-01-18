EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

OHB SE: Capital increase of EUR 77 million successfully completed

18.01.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OHB SE: Capital increase of EUR 77 million successfully completed

Admission of new shares to trading today

Investments into key growth areas

Growing demand for privately financed, cost-efficient and flexible space solutions KKR new minority investor; Fuchs family retains permanent control OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard, "OHB"), a leading European space and technology Group, has successfully completed the planned strengthening of its capital base for the implementation of its growth strategy. The new minority investor Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l., a holding company controlled by investment funds, vehicles and/or accounts advised and managed by various subsidiaries of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. (KKR), has subscribed to a capital increase of the company in accordance with the agreements signed in August 2023. OHB SE's share capital was increased by 10 % against cash contributions, making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2020 and excluding shareholders' statutory subscription rights. At EUR 44.00 per new share, the subscription price corresponds to the offer price of the voluntary public takeover offer by Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l.



A total of 1,746,809 new shares were issued as part of the capital increase for gross proceeds of around EUR 77 million. The company's share capital therefore amounts to EUR 19,214,905.00, divided into 19,214,905 no-par value ordinary bearer shares with a calculated share in the share capital of EUR 1.00 each. The new shares were admitted to trading today.



Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB: "With the capital increase now completed, we have taken a further step towards our goal of becoming the leading provider of space solutions in Europe. We are looking forward to the new prospects and opportunities that we will be utilizing together with KKR."



OHB, which will continue to be permanently controlled by the Fuchs family and operate as an independent family-owned company, will use the additional capital in the three segments SPACE SYSTEMS, AEROSPACE and DIGITAL to meet the growing demand for privately financed, cost-efficient and flexible space solutions.



KKR is also investing a total of EUR 30 million via convertible bonds in the further development of Rocket Factory Augsburg AG in order to advance the development of the RFA ONE microlauncher through to its successful first flight.







Contact:

Media representatives:

Sabine von der Recke

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +49 421 2020 9823

Email: ...





Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ...

18.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: OHB SE Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4 28359 Bremen Germany Phone: +49 421 2020 8 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005936124 WKN: 593612 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1812121



End of News EQS News Service