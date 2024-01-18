Russian FM Talks Azerbaijan's Readiness To Sign Peace Treaty With Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18 . Azerbaijan is
ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia on the territory of
Russia, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press
conference, Trend reports.
"It is a fact that Western colleagues want a peace treaty to be
signed only on their territory. It is also a fact that Azerbaijan
is ready to sign it on Russian territory, where, originally, the
efforts to end the conflict and build the cooperation system for
the settlement of the issues began. I do not know to what extent
the Armenian government is ready for this, although relevant
signals have been sent to Yerevan for a long time," he said.
Earlier, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to President of
Azerbaijan-Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the
Presidential Administration, told Berliner Zeitung, a German
newspaper, that significant progress has been made on the peace
treaty draft between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
"Following the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020,
Azerbaijan launched peace discussions with Armenia, outlining five
basic principles based on well-known international legal norms.
Among these are mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial
integrity, reciprocal affirmation of the absence of territorial
claims against one another, and the establishing of diplomatic
ties. Azerbaijan is actively negotiating with Armenia on a variety
of venues to bring about the long-awaited regional peace. We firmly
believe that there is a one-of-a-kind historic opportunity to
conclude a peace deal, which we should not pass up. Significant
work has been made on the peace treaty text, although there are
still a few outstanding issues," he said.
