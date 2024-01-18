CNLINKO Launches BD Series Connectors: Providing Excellent Reliability For Ultrasonic Cleaning Machines

(MENAFN- GetNews) Ultrasonic cleaning machines, with their advantages of good cleaning effect and simple operation, have successfully gained favor in the mechanical industry, electronics industry and other fields. CNLINKO's BD series 3-pin industrial connectors can provide stable and reliable power connections for ultrasonic generators.





What are the advantages of BD series connectors in ultrasonic cleaning machines

1 .Super strong protection, fearless of water and liquid

The BD series Waterproof Connector comes standard with an IP65/IP67 protection level, up to IP68, which ensures the reliability and safety of the connector power transmission during ultrasonic cleaning operations.







2. quality shell, highly corrosion-resistant

CNLINKO Power Connectors the shell is made of high-performance and high-quality materials, with a salt spray test time of over 48H, which can resist corrosion factors in the cleaning liquid of the ultrasonic cleaning machine.

3 .High strength performance, strong vibration resistance

The BD series Circular connectors have high mechanical strength and impact resistance, and adopt a stable and reliable connection structure, which will not loosen under the continuous vibration stress generated by the ultrasonic cleaning machine.





4. One handed operation, extremely simple and fast

The BD series industrial connectors adopt a snap fit direct insertion connection method, with single hand insertion and removal, which is simple, fast, and more convenient for maintenance and inspection of ultrasonic cleaning equipment.

About CNLINKO

CNLINKO is a national high-tech enterprise and a national specialized "small giant" enterprise focusing on the research, development and production of industrial connectors. CNLINKO has long adhered to the original research and development, independent branding, and high-end quality positioning, which makes CNLINKO's products have great popularity in more than 180 countries and regions around the world.

