WikiGenius will soon launch the specialized Author Project: DCEO Parvej

(MENAFN- Kavya Kishor)

WikiGenius will soon initiate a special project called WG:Author Project, aiming to include biographies of authors worldwide, particularly within the WikiGenius online encyclopedia.



Recently, the co-founder, deputy CEO, and chief information officer of WikiGenius, Parvej Husen Talukder, announced the project. He shared that the project intends to intricately integrate the life stories of authors into WikiGenius.



Parvej Husen Talukder further explained that the success of this project will contribute to WikiGenius becoming more recognized. WikiGenius is an online verified encyclopedia founded in 2023 by poet Parvej Husen Talukder and internet entrepreneur Shovon Ahmed, who serves as the CEO of the encyclopedia.



