Atlanta Humane And Remedy Partner With Pawkids, Provides Free Veterinary Care To Pet Parents On The Westside

Collaboration enabled more than 50 pets to receive care
ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Humane Society, in partnership with its veterinary clinic, Remedy: Your Community Vet, provided more than 50 pets with free veterinary care on Thursday, January 11 at PAWKids. This event is the beginning of a growing service to the community, providing free or low-cost veterinary care to community pet owners.
Remedy is Atlanta Humane's nonprofit, affordable veterinary clinic providing a range of veterinary care at its physical location near East Lake and vaccine clinics in the community.
"With nearly 30% of pets never seeing a veterinary in their lifetime, programs like Remedy are critical," said Cal Morgan, President and CEO of the Atlanta Humane Society. "We want pets in our community to stay healthy, and we want to ensure that they don't experience a veterinary need that forces their family to surrender them to a shelter."
PAWKids is a nonprofit organization in Grove Park that exists to provide families with various resources that will empower and encourage them while promoting Christian values, building stronger communities, and developing self-sufficiency. Veterinarians from VCA Animal Hospitals were also on-site at the event to assist with providing care.
About Atlanta Humane Society
The Atlanta Humane Society is a
no-kill shelter
providing sheltering and adoption, veterinary care, and community outreach to the Atlanta Metro. As one of the oldest charities in Atlanta, Georgia, we have been caring for our community and animals for more than 150 years.
