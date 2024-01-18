Kuwait Parliament Elects Caucus Members Uncontested

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti National Assembly (parliament) Thursday elected by acclimation Members of Parliament Dr. Hamad Al-Matar as Deputy Secretary of the Parliamentary Caucus, Dr. Muhammad Al-Mahan as its Secretary, and Hamad Al-Obaid as Treasurer.

This was announced during the first annual meeting of the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Caucus in its second session of the 17th legislative term.

Furthermore, the National Assembly elected by acclimation Members of Parliament Fahad bin Jame'e and Hani Shams as complementary members of the Parliamentary Caucus.

The National Assembly approved the authorization of the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Caucus in order to approve its final accounts for the period from January 1st to December 31st 2023.

Moreover, the Assembly approved the authorization of the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Caucus in order to approve its budget, which begins on January 1st, 2024 and ends on March 31st, 2025.

The assembly agreed to implement the reports of conferences and meetings that took place during the period from July 2023 to December 2023. (end)

