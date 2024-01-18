Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Holds Discussion With Honeywell CEO

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov, together with
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Honeywell CEO
Vimal Kapoor on the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF) held
in Davos, Azernews reports.
The Minister discussed with Honeywell representatives
cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of innovative solutions to
expand the use of sustainable energy resources in Azerbaijan and
prospects for establishing favourable cooperation in various
sectors of the economy.
"On the margins of the Davos Economic Forum, together with
President Rovshan Najaf, we held a meeting with Honeywell CEO Vimal
Kapur. We discussed the company's cooperation with our country, the
potential importance of innovative solutions to expand the use of
sustainable energy resources in Azerbaijan, and the prospects for
establishing favourable cooperation in various sectors of the
economy," the post reads.
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and several representatives of
state structures, including local companies, will participate in
the World Economic Forum to be held in Davos, Switzerland,
According to the agenda of the Davos Economic Forum, Mikayil
Jabbarov will participate in the "COP28 and the Road Ahead"
discussions scheduled for January 16.
The participation of the representative of Azerbaijan in these
discussions is logical, as COP29 will be held in Baku
MENAFN18012024000195011045ID1107737288
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.