Companion Pet World (CPC1) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Companion Pet World (CPC1) on January 17, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the CPC1/USDT trading pair, which went live at 6:00 UTC on the slated date.







Companion Pet World (CPC1) is fostering a transparent and reliable pet culture by developing a system for showcasing pets' health and lineage information, promoting a "world without abandoned pets" campaign, and planning to integrate blockchain technology.

Introducing Companion Pet World: Innovating Pet Care with Transparency and Technology

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Companion Pet World (CPC1), representing a groundbreaking initiative in the realm of pet adoption and care, utilizing the cutting-edge capabilities of blockchain technology. This innovative platform aims to revolutionize the way we approach pet adoption, placing a strong emphasis on animal welfare and deepening the bond between pets and their human families. By leveraging the decentralized, transparent, and secure nature of blockchain, Companion Pet World offers a unique solution to the challenges faced in the pet adoption process, such as the lack of comprehensive health and genetic information, and the need for effective post-adoption support.

The core of Companion Pet World's strategy lies in its robust DNA pedigree management system, which employs advanced genetic testing methods to ensure accuracy and reliability in pet lineage and health records. This system not only tackles the issues of pet abandonment and mishandling but also establishes a global standard in pet management. Through this system, Companion Pet World ensures that every pet's lineage and health history are transparently and securely recorded on the blockchain, allowing for easy access and sharing with veterinarians and pet care professionals.

In addition to its focus on genetic and health data, Companion Pet World offers an expansive platform that integrates various services essential for pet care. This includes tailored diets, exercise plans, training guides, and more, all customized based on each pet's unique genetic makeup and health needs. The platform's comprehensive approach extends from the moment of adoption, providing continuous support throughout the pet's life. This holistic care model not only enhances the health and happiness of pets but also enriches the experience of pet ownership for families.

Financial transactions and data management within the Companion Pet World ecosystem are facilitated by the CPC Wallet and CPC tokens, a blockchain-based currency. This system ensures smooth, secure, and efficient operations within the platform, reinforcing the reliability and convenience of the services offered. As Companion Pet World continues to expand its reach and services, it stands poised to significantly impact the pet industry, fostering a more responsible, informed, and loving environment for companion animals globally.

About CPC1 Token

The CPC1 token is an integral component of the Companion Pet World ecosystem, serving as a specialized cryptocurrency designed to streamline and secure transactions within the platform. Operating on the TRC-20 standard, the CPC1 token facilitates a variety of interactions in the pet care realm, including the purchase of products and services, accessing unique features of the platform, and enhancing user engagement. With a total supply of 6 billion tokens, the CPC1 is not just a medium of exchange but also a tool for fostering a vibrant community around pet care, contributing to the platform's aim of creating a comprehensive and interconnected ecosystem for pet owners, service providers, and animal enthusiasts. This tokenomics model aims to support the platform's initiatives, ranging from pet adoption and health management to advanced genetic testing, thereby ensuring a sustainable and innovative approach to pet care and welfare.

Based on TRC20, CPC1 has a total supply of 6 billion (i.e. 6,000,000,000). The CPC1 token distribution comprises 35% for market liquidity, 30% for token sales, 10% each for marketing, development, and team & advisors, and 5% for operation & legal. The TRC20-based token made its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on January 17, 2024. Investors who are interested in CPC1 can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

