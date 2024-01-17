Where is Banke Bihari temple? 7 things to know about this Hindu shrine

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India, is a revered Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Krishna. Known for its unique deity form and vibrant festivities, the temple attracts devotees seeking the playful and enchanting presence of Banke Bihari

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan: A sacred Hindu shrine devoted to Lord Krishna, renowned for its unique deity form and vibrant festivities, attracting devotees worldwide

The Banke Bihari Temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna, a revered deity in Hinduism. The temple is one of the most important and popular places of worship for Krishna devotees

Main deity in temple is Lord Krishna in Banke Bihari form. In this form, Lord Krishna is seen swinging in a cradle (banke) and is known for his childlike and playful appearance

Celebration of the 'Swing Festival' (Jhulan Yatra) takes place during the monsoon season. During this festival, the deity is placed on a swing

The temple has a traditional North Indian architectural style. The sanctum sanctorum, where the main deity is housed, is adorned with intricate carvings

The curtains in front of the deity are opened and closed repeatedly, symbolizing the playful interactions between Lord Krishna and his devotees

Photography is usually not allowed inside the temple premises. The deity is considered highly sacred, and the prohibition of photography is a way to maintain the sanctity

The temple witnesses a large influx of devotees during major Hindu festivals, such as Holi and Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna