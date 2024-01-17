Polish truckers temporarily halt blockade of Ukrainian border

(MENAFN) After reaching an agreement with the government, Polish truckers have decided to temporarily halt their longstanding blockade of the Ukrainian border, as announced by authorities on Tuesday. This development holds the potential to alleviate a source of tension between the two allies.



The truckers have confirmed the suspension of their blockade until March, signaling a willingness to cooperate with the government. However, they have issued a cautionary statement, emphasizing that they reserve the right to return to the border if their demands are not addressed satisfactorily.



The impact of the blockade has been significant, with Kyiv describing the fallout from the protest as "catastrophic." Ukrainian drivers stranded at the border have reportedly been facing dire conditions due to the disruption caused by the blockade.



Ukraine, heavily reliant on road transport with the European Union member Poland for its exports and imports, has felt the repercussions of the blockade, particularly given the context of the Russian invasion nearly two years ago. The resolution of this standoff brings a temporary reprieve, but the situation remains delicate, contingent upon the fulfillment of the truckers' demands and continued cooperation between the stakeholders involved.



“The protest will be suspended until March 1,” Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak, in conjunction with hauliers' representatives, addressed reporters.



“We have an agreement. An agreement that was long-awaited not just by Polish hauliers, but also by many entrepreneurs in Poland, by the European Commission, by Ukraine,” he further mentioned.



Since November, Polish hauliers have been staging a border blockade, advocating for the reinstatement of entry restrictions into the European Union for their Ukrainian counterparts.



The permits system had been lifted by the bloc following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a decision contested by Polish road carriers who claim it adversely affected their earnings.

