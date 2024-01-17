Atherectomy Devices Market Size To Reach USD 1.81 Billion Globally By 2030: Latest Report By Vantage Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Atherectomy Devices Market was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 1.81 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period (2024-2030).The field of vascular intervention has witnessed significant advancements, and among the cutting-edge technologies, atherectomy devices play a pivotal role in the treatment of vascular diseases.Atherectomy devices represent a specialized category of medical equipment designed for the minimally invasive removal of atherosclerotic plaques from blood vessels. The driving factors behind the growing demand for atherectomy devices include the increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD), advancements in device technologies, and a shift towards less invasive treatment options. These devices are instrumental in restoring blood flow and improving vascular health, contributing to enhanced patient outcomes.This report embarks on an insightful journey into the Atherectomy Devices Market, offering an introduction, a nuanced overview of the keyword, an exploration of market dynamics, identification of top trends, revelation of key report findings, analysis of challenges and opportunities, and a detailed regional examination with a focus on North America.Download a Sample Report Here @Market DynamicsThe Atherectomy Devices Market is dynamic, responding to the evolving landscape of cardiovascular care. Factors such as the rising incidence of atherosclerosis, the aging population, and the preference for minimally invasive procedures contribute to market growth. Technological innovations, including laser atherectomy and rotational atherectomy, continue to redefine treatment approaches, providing physicians with precise and effective tools for plaque removal. The market dynamics are further influenced by strategic collaborations among healthcare institutions, device manufacturers, and research organizations.Top Companies in Global Atherectomy Market.Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.).Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (U.S.).Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.).Medtronic PLC (Ireland).Avinger Inc. (U.S.).Abbott (U.S.).Cordis Corp. Top Trends.Laser Atherectomy Advancements: Ongoing developments in laser technology for enhanced precision in plaque removal..Integration of Robotics: Exploration of robotic-assisted atherectomy procedures for improved procedural accuracy..Therapeutic Adjuncts: Combination therapies involving atherectomy devices alongside drug-eluting technologies..Focus on Outpatient Procedures: Increasing adoption of atherectomy devices in outpatient settings for shorter recovery times.Global Atherectomy Market SegmentationBy Product.Directional Atherectomy Devices.Orbital Atherectomy Devices.Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices.Rotational Atherectomy Devices.Support DevicesBy Application.Peripheral Vascular.Cardiovascular.NeurovascularBy End User.Hospitals & Surgical Centers.Ambulatory Care Centers.Research Laboratories & Academic InstitutesTop Report Findings:.By product, the directional atherectomy segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than 40% of the market share..By application, the peripheral vascular segment accounted for the largest market share of 45% in 2022, followed by the cardiovascular segment with 35%..By end user, the hospitals and surgical centers segment held the largest market share of 55% in 2022, owing to the availability of advanced infrastructure, skilled professionals, and reimbursement policies in these settings..By region, North America dominated the global atherectomy devices market in 2022, with a market share of 40%, followed by Europe with 30%.ChallengesDespite the promising outlook, the Atherectomy Devices Market faces challenges. Device-related complications, including vessel perforation and dissections, pose risks to patient safety. Reimbursement issues, especially for novel and advanced atherectomy technologies, may hinder widespread adoption. Moreover, the complexity of atherectomy procedures demands specialized training for healthcare professionals, contributing to a potential barrier.OpportunitiesAmidst challenges, opportunities arise for stakeholders in the Atherectomy Devices Market. The continuous evolution of device technologies opens avenues for innovation, with a focus on enhancing safety and efficacy. Strategic partnerships between device manufacturers and healthcare providers can address reimbursement concerns, fostering market growth. Additionally, the rising trend towards outpatient procedures creates a favorable environment for the increased adoption of atherectomy devices.Key Questions Answered in Atherectomy Market Report:✦ How do atherectomy devices industry contribute to improved patient outcomes in the treatment of peripheral artery disease?✦ What advancements are being made in laser atherectomy technology, and how do they impact procedural efficacy?✦ How are atherectomy devices integrated into combination therapies with drug-eluting technologies?✦ What measures are in place to address device-related complications and ensure patient safety?✦ In what ways does the aging population contribute to the growing demand for atherectomy procedures?✦ How do reimbursement challenges impact the adoption of novel atherectomy technologies?✦ What role does robotic-assisted technology play in enhancing procedural accuracy in atherectomy procedures?✦ How can healthcare professionals acquire specialized training for complex atherectomy procedures?Regional AnalysisNorth America emerges as a prominent player in the Atherectomy Devices Market, showcasing a robust healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The United States, in particular, is at the forefront of innovation and adoption of atherectomy technologies. With a focus on advancing vascular health and a supportive regulatory environment, North America is poised to contribute significantly to the global growth of the Atherectomy Devices Market.The Atherectomy Devices Market in North America stands as a beacon of progress in vascular intervention. As technologies continue to evolve, addressing challenges and embracing opportunities, the region plays a crucial role in shaping the future of atherectomy procedures, ultimately improving the quality of cardiovascular care for patients.About UsSince VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. With offices in 6 countries around the world, we provide a one-stop shop with approximately 100,000 research materials published by over 250 overseas affiliated research companies. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society.

