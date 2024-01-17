Global Aerospace Robotics Market Outlook, Key Players, Share, Size, Overview, Growth, And Forecast 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The most recent research report, labeled "Global Aerospace Robotics Market" , comprehensively explores multiple facets of the industry. This includes an examination of market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade. The report offers an intricate analysis of competitors and key market drivers, accentuating potential avenues for growth. It encompasses an evaluation of leading players, revenue streams, current CAGR status, and conducts SWOT and PESTLE analyses for each geographical region.

The global aerospace robotics market is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2032, growing at a rate of 12.0% annually over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The key drivers of this growth include increased global demand for aircraft and manufacturing, the rising utilization of robots for efficient aircraft production and aerospace operations, escalating manual labor costs, and improved productivity achieved through aerospace automation using robotics.

This comprehensive 191-page report, titled Global Aerospace Robotics Market 2022-2032, is highlighted with 86 tables and 95 figures. It provides a detailed analysis of the entire global aerospace robotics market and its sub-segments. The report draws insights from extensive classifications and is based on thorough research conducted between 2020 and 2022, with forecasts extending from 2023 to 2032, using 2022 as the base year. The report will be regularly updated before delivery, ensuring the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years beyond the base year.

Selected Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Boston Dynamics

Comau S.p.A.

Electroimpact Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Festo Inc.

General Electric Company

Gudel Group AG

JH Robotics Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUKA AG (Midea Group)

Mtorres

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited

Omron Adept Technology Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Staubli International AG

Teradyne Inc.

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Key Highlights:



Identification and investigation of market structure

Growth drivers

Restraints and challenges

Emerging product trends and market opportunities Porters Five Forces analysis



The trend and outlook of the global market are forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative views, taking into account COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the global aerospace robotics market in terms of Offering, Robot Type, Component, Payload, Application, and Region.



Offering:



Robots & Peripherals



Software

Services

Robot Type:



Articulated Robots



Parallel Robots



Linear/Cartesian Robots



SCARA Robots



Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

Other Robot Types

Component:



Controller



Sensor



Drive



End Effector (Welding Guns, Grippers, Robotic Screwdrivers, Sanding & Deburring Tools, Specialty & Hybrid End Effectors, Other End Effectors)



Arm Processor

Other Components

Payload:



Up to 16.00 kg



16.01-60.00 kg



60.01-225.00 kg

More than 225.00 kg

Application:



Material Handling



Drilling & Fastening



Soldering & Welding



Assembling & Disassembling



Painting & Dispensing



Cutting & Processing



Non-Destructive Testing & Inspection Other Applications



North America:

U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe:

Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland

APAC:

Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines

South America:

Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America

MEA: UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

