Karnataka Bank & Clix Capital Form Digital Co-Lending Alliance For MSME Loans

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Jan 17 (KNN) Karnataka Bank (KBL) and Clix Capital have officially entered a strategic co-lending partnership using the Yubi Co Platform, on Tuesday.

This collaboration, in line with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, is dedicated to extending digital loans to the vital Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector.

Bringing together Karnataka Bank's cost-efficient funding, end-to-end digital capabilities, and specialised expertise with Clix Capital's robust lending tech platform and thorough due diligence, the partnership aims to offer seamless, economical digital financing solutions.

The agreement, signed in Bengaluru, emphasises leveraging each other's strengths to cater to the unserved MSME segment.

Srikrishnan H, Managing Director & CEO, Karnataka Bank, highlighted,“Our co-lending partnership will ensure much-needed liquidity at affordable rates, contributing to the sustainable economic growth of the country.”

Rakesh Kaul, CEO, Clix Capital, expressed enthusiasm about the co-lending agreement, stating,“This partnership allows us to combine our technological expertise and agility with Karnataka Bank's resources, to offer seamless and affordable business loans to MSMEs.”

(KNN Bureau)