After Over Fortnight, Chandigarh Wakes Up To Sunny Morning

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 17 (IANS) After over a fortnight-long fog engulfing mornings, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, woke up to a sunny Wednesday although the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.9 degrees Celsius.

However, the temperature remained sub-zero at many places in Punjab and Haryana, an official of the Meteorological Department here told IANS, adding the cold wave with dense to very dense fog would continue in both the states.

Chandigarh recorded the coldest day on Tuesday as the dense fog reduced visibility to almost zero. With a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees, it had been the coldest day since 2018.

“As compared to yesterday, there was a rise of 0.1 degree Celsius in average temperature in Punjab today. However, it is below normal by minus 2.2 degrees in the state,” said the official.

Punjab's lowest temperature was at zero degree in Ballowal Saunkhri in S.B.S. Nagar district.

In Haryana, there was a rise of two degrees in average temperature on Wednesday as compared to a day earlier. However, it was still below normal by minus 1.8 degrees.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Karnal at 3.4 degrees.

