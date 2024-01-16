Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: Regional Expansion Of War On Gaza Increases Regional, Global Tensions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari emphasized that the position of the State of Qatar on the tragedy in Gaza and the ensuing dangerous developments at the regional and global levels was crystal clear from day one.

He added that that position stresses the importance of containing this crisis as soon as possible, underscoring that the regional expansion of this crisis causes further tensions at the regional and global levels.

During the weekly media briefing, Dr. Al Ansari added that from day one the State of Qatar has been engaging, not only the parties to the conflict, but various regional and global parties, and its efforts did not cease even if at difficult times, including what is happening these days, through communications, visits and initiatives that have been offered to end the war.

He stressed that all regional tensions are like a stem that grows off from another stem, another stem is to stop the war, indicating that solving all these tensions is impossible if the war in Gaza is ignored.

The international community is required to make a clear decision to press for stopping this war that negates the humanity of Palestinians and the humanity of all, if it has a real desire to end regional tensions in the Red Sea, Iraq, and others, Official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He added that these regional repercussions cannot be handled separately from what is happening in Gaza, while the issue of the Red Sea will never be solved through military or security means, but through political means by stopping the war in Gaza, pointing out that the remaining repercussions will scale back accordingly.

However, he said, if this did not happen and the Israeli war machine continued to pulverize the Palestinian citizens in the Gaza Strip, it would generate further regional repercussions.

Commenting on the Qatari-led mediation efforts to stop the Israeli war machine, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined that the efforts are currently underway in coordination with all parties, hoping that the negotiations will make a breakthrough during the upcoming days, especially that the situation is extremely difficult and challenges are massive, indicating that there are parts that are currently being negotiated that would hopefully yield positive developments.

Regarding the suggestion to get leaders of the Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip, Al Ansari denounced such type of false information that goes viral in media circles disseminated by various entities whose objective is to subvert the negotiations efforts.

He stressed that from day one the State of Qatar has been looking for possible opportunities in the negotiating process to achieve an agreement, emphasizing that such type of information is intended to subvert the negotiating track that everyone must be wary of, adding that the negotiating process is accurate and sensitive and is currently held in the most intricate circumstances, therefore space must be dedicated to it for success and achieving the fundamental objective which is to stop this war, he affirmed.

Concerning the Qatari assistance, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted that there is full coordination with the Arab Republic of Egypt and United Nations organizations in this regard, adding that considering the security situation in Gaza, along with the occupation's practices, there are persistent difficulties facing the access of this aid.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar strives to get the largest possible amount of assistance into the strip, notwithstanding the logistical and security challenges related to the routine measures, as well as the unwavering provision and entry of this aid.

He added that access to humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip is continuing through Arish Airport, where the aircraft No. 62 arrived there carrying 18 tons of aid to be further delivered to the Gaza Strip, bringing the total quantity of assistance provided by Qatar to 1,897 tons, affirming that 401 people have heretofore been evacuated, including those holding the Qatar ID, people with special cases, as well as sick people.

He pointed out that the evacuation operations are continuing in coordination with the Egyptian officials.

Commenting on the situation in Sudan, Dr. Al Ansari stressed the State of Qatar's relentless support for regional and international mediation efforts since the outbreak of the crisis through multiple statements and mediation efforts that demanded an end to the conflicts that only aggravate the Sudanese people's suffering.

Qatar expresses great sorrow and pain at the conflict in Sudan, with which Doha has developed deep relations at all levels, and hopes to see an end to this crisis, Dr. Al Ansari said during a weekly media briefing, highlighting Doha's ongoing communications with various regional and international parties reach an optimal political solution for the crisis.

Dr. Al Ansari highlighted that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani's presiding over the State of Qatar's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, and His Excellency's talks with President of the Forum HE Borge Brende that covered regional and international issues, primarily the Palestinian cause and the war on Gaza.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with Their Excellencies the ministers participating in the Qatari delegation, will participate in a session dedicated to discussing the third national development strategy, Dr. Al Ansari added.

During this session, His Excellency will speak about the strategy's key post-launch themes and dimensions, including Qatar's foreign investment attractions and opportunities within the framework of the strategy, and the government's extensive efforts in this regard.

Dr. Al Ansari also spoke about HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani's meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic HE Joao Gomes Cravinho and Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) HE Hussein Al Sheikh.

He added that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi had left Tuesday for Uganda's capital Kampala to chair the State of Qatar's delegation to the 19th Summit of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, under the chairmanship of Uganda. On Wednesday, HE Al Muraikhi will participate in the opening session of the Movement which Qatar joined in 1973.

Before leaving for Kampala, Dr. Al Ansari said, HE Al Muraikhi held meetings with Secretary-General of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) HE Mohammad Reza Majidi; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of Sierra Leone HE Francess Piagie Alghali, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan HE Farrukh Sharifzoda.

At the end of his remarks, Dr. Al Ansari highlighted Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi's recent meetings with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and State Minister at the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Ali Mohamed Omar. The meeting discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, especially the war on Gaza.