Prime Minister Meets Executive Chairman Of World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Davos: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Tuesday with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Professor Klaus Schwab, on the sidelines of the forum's fifty-fourth meeting.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the World Economic Forum and a number of topics of common interest.
