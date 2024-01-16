(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Point of Care (POC) Analyzers Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Point of Care (POC) Analyzers pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

This report provides extensive coverage of Point of Care (POC) Analyzers under development, offering comprehensive insights into pipeline products, major players, developmental activities, clinical trial data, and recent developments in the segment/industry. The report reviews the details of major pipeline products, including product descriptions, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities related to POC Analyzers. It also lists all the pipeline projects involving major players engaged in the development of POC Analyzers.

Coverage of pipeline products is based on various stages of development, ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stages, allowing readers to understand the progress of these products in the pipeline. Key clinical trial data related to ongoing trials specific to pipeline products in the POC Analyzers segment is provided, offering valuable insights into the clinical development of these products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers Companies and Product Overview

6 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers- Recent Developments

7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Access Bio Inc

Acousort AB

Acrongenomics Inc (Inactive)

AgPlus Diagnostics LTD

Akonni Biosystems Inc

Alere Inc

All Medicus Co Ltd

Analytical Diagnostic Solutions Inc

ApoCell Inc

Aptatek BioSciences Inc

AquaBioChip, LLC

Atonomics A/S (Inactive)

Aviv Biomedical, Inc.

Besst Test

Binghamton University

Bio-AMD Inc

BioMedomics Inc

Biopico Systems Inc

Biosensia Ltd

Boston University

BreviTest Technologies LLC

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Canon USA Inc

Center for Innovation in Point-of-Care Technologies for HIV/AIDS

ChipCare Corp

Chrogene Aarogyam Biotech Pvt Ltd

Chronus Health Inc

City, University of London

Co-Diagnostics Inc

Cornell University

Curetis GmbH

Duke University

Edan Instruments Inc

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

Electrocyt, Inc.

Emergent Detection Inc (Inactive)

Endeavor Sciences Inc

Entegrion Inc

ExcitePCR Corp

Fable Biyoteknoloji San ve Tic AS

Fawkes Biotechnology LLC

First Light Diagnostics Inc

Florida International University

Future Diagnostics Solutions BV

General Fluidics Corp

Giner Inc

GlucoSentient Inc

Glyconics Ltd

Haemokinesis Pty Ltd

HemoPalm Corp

IdbyDNA Inc

Indian Institute of Science

Intelligent Optical Systems, Inc.

Invivomon Inc (Inactive)

I-Sens Inc

LabNow Inc (Inactive)

LightDeck Diagnostics Inc

Louisiana State University

Lucendi Inc

Masaryk University

Maxygen-mobile DNA tests

McKesson Corp

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

MobioSense Inc

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc

Nalia Systems Ltd

Nanomix Inc

NeuroCatch Inc

Newcastle University

Nikkiso Co Ltd

Nova Biomedical Corp

Novel Microdevices LLC

Ohmx Corp

OncoGenesis

Ontera Inc (Inactive)

Oregon State University

Pacific Nanoscience, Inc.

POC Medical Systems Inc

Prominex Inc

Qvella Corp

Radisens Diagnostics Ltd

Rapid Diagnostic Pvt Ltd

RMIT University

Samvardhana Motherson Health Solution Ltd

Scryb Inc

SeLux Diagnostics Inc

SenGenix Inc

SepTec

Smiths Detection Inc

StemTek Therapeutics SL

Sugentech Inc

Thermal Gradient Inc

ThreeFold Sensors (Inactive)

Trinity Biotech Plc

University of Calgary

University of California Berkeley

University of Glasgow

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Pittsburgh

Ural Federal University

ViroGates AS Wellstat Diagnostics LLC

