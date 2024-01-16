(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Auto-Immune Diseases Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Auto-Immune Diseases Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Auto-Immune Diseases pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. Auto-Immune Diseases Diagnostic Tests are used for detection of
autoimmune disorder by identifying auto-antibodies in the patient's test sample.
This report offers extensive coverage of Auto-Immune Diseases under development, providing comprehensive insights into pipeline products, major players, developmental activities, clinical trial data, and recent developments in the segment/industry. The report reviews the details of major pipeline products, including product descriptions, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities related to Auto-Immune Diseases. It also lists all the pipeline projects involving major players engaged in the development of Auto-Immune Diseases.
Coverage of pipeline products is based on various stages of development, ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stages, allowing readers to understand the progress of these products in the pipeline. Key clinical trial data related to ongoing trials specific to pipeline products in the Auto-Immune Diseases segment is provided, offering valuable insights into the clinical development of these products.
Reasons to Buy
Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage Identify and understand important and diverse types of Auto-Immune Diseases under development Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Auto-Immune Diseases Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Auto-Immune Diseases - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Auto-Immune Diseases - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 Auto-Immune Diseases - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 Auto-Immune Diseases - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 Auto-Immune Diseases - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Auto-Immune Diseases - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Auto-Immune Diseases Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Auto-Immune Diseases - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Auto-Immune Diseases Companies and Product Overview
6 Auto-Immune Diseases- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Aarhus University Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp Aditxt Inc Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg Alere Inc Amarantus Diagnostics Inc apDia nv Asylia Diagnostics BV Autoimmune Technologies LLC Avotres Inc Beckman Coulter Inc Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute BG Medicine Inc Biogen Inc BIOHOPE Scientific SL Biomedal SL Bionure Farma SL (Inactive) BioShai Ltd Biotome Pty Ltd CDI Laboratories Inc Celdara Medical LLC Charite University Hospital of Berlin Chronix Biomedical Inc Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc Co-Diagnostics Inc Columbia University Crescendo Bioscience Inc Department of Biomedical Engineering Columbia University Digna Biotech SL DNAlytics SA Enterome Bioscience SA Exagen Diagnostics Inc Exodus Biosciences LLC Ezose Sciences Inc. Flamentera AG Genalyte Inc GeNeuro SA Grifols SA Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd Hannover Medical School HealthTell Inc Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research HOB Biotech Group Suzhou Co Ltd Hospital for Special Surgery HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc Hycor Biomedical Inc Ignyta Inc Immunarray Pvt Ltd Immunovia AB ImmusanT Inc Innobiochips Inova Diagnostics Inc InterVenn BioSciences Iron Horse Diagnostics, Inc. Johns Hopkins University Lankenau Institute for Medical Research LineaGen Inc Lophius Biosciences GmbH Louisville Bioscience Inc (Inactive) Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine Mayo Clinic Medica Corp Medical & Biological Laboratories Co Ltd Metabiomics Corporation Metabolomic Technologies Inc Metanomics Health GmbH MSDx Inc Myriad Genetics Inc Nanosphere Inc (Inactive) Neuro Vigor LLC NoToPharm srl Numares AG OmniBiome Therapeutics Inc One Way Liver SL OPKO Health Inc Op-T-Mune Inc Oxford Biodynamics Plc Oxford Gene Technology Ltd Oxford Immunotec Ltd Pediatric Bioscience LLC Penn State College of Medicine Progentec Diagnostics Inc Prometheus Biosciences Inc Protagen AG ProteinLogic Ltd Psyros Diagnostics Ltd Quanterix Corp Rambam Health Care Campus Rappaport Family Institute for Research in the Medical Science Revvity Inc Roche Diagnostics Roche Diagnostics International Ltd Royal College of Surgeons Ireland Seattle Children's Hospital Sengenics Corp Pte Ltd Sequenom Inc Shuwen Biotech Co Ltd SomaLogic Inc Southern Illinois University Carbondale Spanish National Research Council SQI Diagnostics Inc Statens Serum Institut Sugentech Inc Svar Life Science AB TBG Diagnostics Ltd Tel Aviv University The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research Toscana Biomarkers Srl University Health Network University of Alberta University of California Irvine University of California San Francisco University of Chicago University of Colorado University of Illinois at Chicago University of Maryland Baltimore University of Missouri University of Oslo University of Oxford University of Pecs US Biomarkers Inc Veravas Inc VolitionRX Ltd Washington University in St Louis XEPTAGEN SpA Yale University
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN16012024003732001241ID1107728334
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.